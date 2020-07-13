MDC training new conservation agents
MDC training new conservation agents

MDC training new conservation agents

Missouri Department of Conservation is taking applications during July for up to 16 participants for its 2021 conservation agent training academy. Graduates will join Conservation Agents Kevin Eulinger, Becky Robertson, James Bolden and other agents in enforcing the Wildlife Code of Missouri and helping the public.

 MDC

Want to become a steward of conservation, help people, and protect nature by serving as a conservation agent? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it is taking applications during July for up to 16 participants for its 2021 conservation agent training academy, which will begin April 1, 2021.

Selected candidates will undergo 26 weeks of intense training in all facets of law enforcement and resource management.

Those who make the grade will receive county assignments and become the faces of conservation in their assigned communities – educating and enforcing the Wildlife Code of Missouri through a community policing approach, helping the public with issues such as wildlife damage and disease, and providing information for water and land management.

Get information online on essential job duties, education requirements, experience and knowledge needed, required skills and abilities, physical abilities required, pay and benefits, along with additional details, how to apply, and conditions of employment online at jobs.mdc.mo.gov/job/Conservation-Agent-Trainee-MO/656440900/.

To learn more about the job, contact MDC Hiring Supervisor Cheryl Fey at Cheryl.Fey@mdc.mo.gov, or at 573-522-4115 ext. 3819.

Want to know more about the work of conservation agents? Watch these videos from MDC Conservation Agent Matt Smith at youtube.com/watch?v=1856t1GC6OE and MDC Conservation Agent Lexis Riter at youtube.com/watch?v=8Beigpg8I3A.

