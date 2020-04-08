MDC: Tree pest spreads to 78 counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Chariton, Lafayette and Moniteau counties, bringing the statewide total to 78 counties known to have the pest. EAB is a small, metallic green beetle native to Asia that attacks all species of ash trees, killing more than 99% of the trees it attacks.

According to MDC Forest Entomologist Robbie Doerhoff, one of the best ways to keep track of EAB and its march across Missouri is to look for bark blonding, a term that refers to woodpecker damage on ash trees.

“When an ash tree is infested with EAB larvae, woodpeckers often remove portions of the bark while searching for the insects, revealing light-colored inner bark that is highly noticeable,” said Doerhoff. “Trees with bark blonding are often the first clue that EAB is in a new area.”

MDC has received dozens of reports this winter of ash trees with bark blonding, a sign that EAB populations are increasing rapidly across the state.

“In some areas, nearly every ash tree has bark blonding from the ground to the upper branches, indicating EAB populations are high and that most ash trees will be dead in a year or two,” explained Doerhoff.

Make a plan to treat or remove