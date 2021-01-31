MDC: Trout harvest to begin in Jackson, Farmington, Perryville on Feb. 1

Trout may be harvested from Giessing Lake in Farmington, Rotary Lake in Jackson, and Legion Lake in Perryville beginning Monday, Feb. 1, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said fishing has been excellent this winter due to relatively warm temperatures. Anglers have been reporting success at all three lakes using a variety of artificial lures and flies, he said.

“If the lakes don’t freeze, we should have an excellent opener to the trout harvest season at all three lakes,” Mondragon said.

MDC stocked trout in November at the start of the catch-and-release season.

“These fish provide a tremendous amount of fishing opportunities through the fall and winter months when warmwater fishing is at a lull,” he said. “In addition to catchable-size fish, a few ‘lunker’ trout were also stocked at each lake.”

MDC reminded anglers they must release trout caught now through Jan. 31.

Starting Feb. 1, any bait may be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size. All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit and any angler harvesting trout must possess a trout permit as well.