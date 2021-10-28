MDCI provides state help to tornado victims

Consumer insurance specialists from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) will be at Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) in Madison and St. Francois counties next week to help residents affected by recent tornadoes.

Consumer insurance specialists will be able to help consumers understand their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim, as well as company contact information.

A MARC will be held in Madison County at Calvary Church, 1725 East Highway 72, Fredericktown, on Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A MARC will be held in St. Francois County at the Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“If you have questions regarding what your policy covers, we are here to assist," said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the department. "We have trained technical experts standing by who can help review policies and assist with claims if needed."