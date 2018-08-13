Subscribe for 17¢ / day
A one vehicle accident resulted in a fatality and two serious injuries in the early morning hours of Saturday.

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Christopher L. Wright, 27, of Memphis, was driving southbound on I-55 near mile marker 148 when his 2004 Ford Expedition suffered an apparent mechanical failure and traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The incident occurred at 12:06 a.m., and there were five occupants plus the driver in the SUV.

Carolyn L. Summerall, 44, of Memphis, received fatal injuries and was pronounced on the scene by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Eric Basler. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

Passengers Kiara M. Chambers, 25, and Chiaro T. McGowen, 20, both from Memphis, suffered serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Chambers was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis and McGown was taken by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Driver Christopher L. Wright and passenger Demario A. Wright, 31, also from Memphis, both received moderate injuries and were flown by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital. 

Daniel Camp, 21, of Memphis, also a passenger, and was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He received minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

