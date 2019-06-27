A planned second reading and vote by the Farmington City Council to approve a proposed zoning ordinance for the establishment of medical marijuana businesses in the city hit a snag Monday night when a councilman expressed concern about a part of the ordinance setting 500 feet as a buffer zone around the facilities from any existing school, church or daycare.
At the June 17 meeting, Development Services Director Tim Porter told the council that the draft ordinance that he presented to the city’s planning and zoning committee decreased the maximum buffer zone allowed by the state of Missouri — 1,000 feet — down to 100 feet to match Farmington’s liquor laws, but the committee chose to compromise between the two distances and recommended that 500 feet be the buffer zone stated in the proposed ordinance.
Ward II Councilman Edward Felker, who was absent from the previous meeting, told his fellow council members that he believed 500 feet was an inadequate buffer zone from school for businesses selling medical marijuana.
“So, a thought to think about and I think it is for all of us to consider, certainly I’ll voice that I’m not for medical marijuana or any part of marijuana coming or making it legal,” he said. “I truly think the intent behind medical marijuana is not for the medical part, it’s for the recreational use that’s going to come afterwards. So, I think, as a council one thing that we have to consider is that we know it’s coming to Missouri, but does it have to come to Farmington? Do we have to make it easier for the facilities to come to Farmington?
“I mean, the law allows us to go up to 1,000 feet. Why make it easier by dropping it down to 500? That’s my opinion because the benefit to the city is going to be the revenue. I don’t know if we need that revenue. The downside is going to be some of the other things that are going to come from medical marijuana. You’ve got to think about what is going to happen if marijuana is in a home with kids.
"It’s the same thing that you see with regular prescription drugs. I think we’re going to see some of these things. So, anyway, just my opinion, my thoughts expressed here, I think we move to change this from the 500 [feet buffer zone] to the 1,000. That’s what I would do. We can’t stop it from coming to Missouri, because the law has been passed, but we can make some restrictions to make it more difficult to be in our community amongst our children, our grandchildren and everybody else.”
Felker’s comments led to a lengthy discussion between the council members, Mayor Larry Forsythe, City Administrator Greg Beavers and City Counselor Scott Reid on how to best handle a change in the buffer zone since the proposed ordinance had already undergone its first reading at the previous meeting and needed only a second reading and vote to pass it into law.
“One way would be a motion to amend the ordinance,” Reid said. “It’s the second reading, so you would probably have to start all over if we were going to make that kind of change. So, I guess really that one way you could just vote this up or down — that’s one way. The second way would be a motion to postpone it until either a certain date or until somebody brings it back to council.”
Forsythe asked what time limit the city was under to pass a zoning ordinance for the sale of medical marijuana. Porter said the state would begin considering accepting requests for licenses to open medical marijuana outlets on Aug. 3, but the licensees would not receive final approval prior to Dec. 31.
Ward IV Councilman Vanessa Pegram asked Police Chief Rick Baker his thoughts on having medical marijuana outlets in the city. He responded that his department wasn’t concerned. They knew it was coming but were assured the guidelines placed upon them by the state and city would be adequate.
Another consideration about taking a vote on the ordinance that evening was the absence of two councilmen from the meeting. In addition, Felker and Ward I Councilman John Robinson had been absent from the previous meeting but were present that evening. Both had indicated they were likely to vote against the ordinance if it retained the 500-foot buffer zone.
“It will take five votes to pass,” Reid said. “No matter how many people are here, we are going to have to get five votes.”
Mayor Forsythe said, “And we have six here tonight.”
Reid continued, saying, “If it’s voted down, you might have to go all the way back to the beginning and do planning and zoning, whereas if we table it…
Beavers broke into the conversation.
“You do have to have five members of council, so two people voting against it tonight — it fails,” he said. “That’s just the simple math. So, do you want to return it to the planning and zoning commission for additional consideration on the 500 feet or do you just want to act on the recommendation they gave you?
"That’s one option. As Reid said, you can just postpone it until the next council meeting. Or you can offer an amendment. Postpone the vote on this and take action on an amendment to 1,000 feet and then we can post the agenda with 1,000 feet on there.
“The concern here, as Scott pointed out, is the second reading under the Sunshine Law. These ordinances are available in what is supposed to be in their final form 24 hours before the meeting for people to come and look. So, we can make an amendment during the meeting and vote on it…”
It was noted that potential investors who had attended the previous council meeting might end up being under the wrong impression that the city was voting on a 500-foot buffer zone — not a 1,000-foot one.
After further discussion, Felker made a motion to amend the proposed ordinance to call for a 1,000-foot buffer zone on all distances. The motion was unanimously approved. The council then approved a motion to postpone the second reading of the ordinance, as amended, to its next meeting set for July 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.