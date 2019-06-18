The Farmington City Council is only one step away from granting final approval to a zoning regulation for the establishment of medical marijuana businesses in the city after hearing a presentation on the proposed ordinance from Development Services Director Tim Porter on Thursday night.
A draft of the proposed ordinance was written and presented by Porter at last month’s Planning and Zoning Commission for its input and approval in light of the passage by state voters in November of Amendment 2 that resulted in Missouri becoming the 32nd state to legalize medical marijuana.
During the May meeting, Porter, along with Planning and Zoning members, tackled the issue of where to allow the establishment of medical marijuana businesses within the city limits. Additionally, Porter went over with them the finalization of state regulations, as well as the availability of licenses to prospective medical marijuana distributors.
He explained to the committee that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) — the oversight agency for the sale of medical marijuana at the state level — was in the process of drafting a set of rules and regulations that were expected to be completed by June 4 and that applications for those wanting to apply for a facility would be taken beginning Aug. 3.”
Following the conclusion of the May meeting, Planning and Zoning Commission members approved presentation of the proposed ordinance at a public hearing to take place at Thursday’s city council meeting. The ordinance covered subjects such as where the city will allow the placement of dispensaries, as well as infused product facilities, testing facilities and storage facilities.
“Part of the requirements for those who are applying, among other things, is zoning compliance if they are applying for a city or county that has zoning regulations,” Porter said. “Simply put, a dispensary is a facility that we would likely see someone wanting to put in Farmington that would sell medical marijuana and the associated products to a qualified individual as determined by a medical doctor and an affidavit that is turned in from the DHSS.
“I’ve been told that we may have as many as two slots allotted for St. Francois County. It could be more, it could be less. There’s a lot of factors that we don’t know about that would determine that. But we had to come up with a set of rules and regulations — and they all pretty much fall within our zoning ordinance.”
Porter noted that the amendment, by default, sets a buffer zone of 1,000 feet around the respective facilities from an existing school, church or daycare.
“So, should the city choose to adopt that 1,000-foot buffer, that would be an option and you could essentially leave it as it is,” he said. “But you also have the ability to lower that buffer distance to as little as zero, or somewhere between zero and 1,000. We cannot exceed the 1,000-foot buffer — the amendment is clear about that. The emphasis that was expressed to us from the DHSS is one of patient access.
“For that reason, my recommendation to the Planning and Zoning Commission was to lower the distance to 100 feet, which would match the state’s liquor law in the statute which we actually follow for establishments to sell and serve liquor. Planning and Zoning opted to make a recommendation of 500 feet, which is somewhere in-between.”
Due to intense power and water use of a marijuana cultivation and infusion facilities, the recommendation for the city council was to restrict cultivation to the industrial park.
Any dispensary will not be less than 1,000 feet from another dispensary.
Dispensary hours of operation may only take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Onsite usage of marijuana products is prohibited in any medical marijuana facility.
A medical marijuana license must be prominently displayed at every facility.
Any outside storage at any cultivation or infused product facility would have to be enclosed by a 10-foot fence with razor wire on top.
According to Porter, being approved by the state to run a medical marijuana dispensary will require that the owners follow strict guidelines such as installing alarms, high-tech surveillance systems and odor guards; personnel controls and rigid requirements for gaining access to facilities.
“Fairly stringent,” he said. “Probably more so than even pharmacies have under today’s laws. The rules that the DHSS has imposed upon these potential facilities suggests that there will be a lot of oversight, probably to the point where it will keep a lot of people from even applying.
“It’s an expensive process just to even apply for a license and you’re not guaranteed that you’re going to get it. Then after that, all the things that DHSS is going to require you to do to make the facility secure — guys like me wouldn’t be able to afford to do it. It’s going to folks that have that have a lot of liquid capital on hand, that have the money to get all these security features, controls and things like that.”
Porter told council members that following the meeting there was one additional section that the Planning and Zoning Commission added to the ordinance that covers medical marijuana transportation facilities.
“That will be another facility that could potentially be here,” he said. “It would essentially be kind of a warehouse. One of the things about medical marijuana is that the product that would be sold here would have to be grown in the state of Missouri. It can’t be imported. It’s all going to be homegrown product. There are some provisions — loopholes if you will — that will allow other folks from outside the state to come to the state of Missouri and open these types of facilities, but all the product is going to be grown here.
“So, if stuff goes into effect Jan. 1, folks are allowed to start growing their product, I’m told that a good grower and a hydroponic indoor grower can grow marijuana in six to eight weeks and have the finished product. It will be a couple of months after the first of the year before we’ll ever see any of this product available for sale because it has to come from Missouri facilities.”
While Mayor Larry Forsythe and several of the council members expressed concerns about a few details contained in the ordinance — such as allowing dispensaries to remain open until 10 p.m. — the general consensus was to trust the opinions of Porter and the Planning and Zoning Commission and approved the first reading of the ordinance. The second reading and vote to approve the ordinance will take place at the next city council meeting set for 6:30 p.m. June 24 at Long Hall.
