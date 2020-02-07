The number of students looking to their universities and colleges for help with anxiety, depression and other mental health problems has increased over the years, and many educational institutions, reportedly, do not have a sufficient amount of resources to help their students.
James Davidson, associate vice president for student wellness at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas said “you’re never going to talk to anyone in the mental health field who tells you we have sufficient resources."
Mark Easter, counselor at Mineral Area College, explained that the community at MAC is made up of traditional and non-traditional students, and, even in the mix of students, MAC sees individuals dealing with mental health.
“Primarily what I see is depression and anxiety, and it can stem from a variety of sources,” said Easter. “Non-traditional students, people who aren’t right out of high school, typically have a different set of issues than traditional students.”
However, Easter spoke of the resources that MAC is able to offer for its students in a different light than that of Davidson.
“A lot of what we see at MAC is more of short-term stuff and working through that,” said Easter.
Easter went on to explain the areas he focuses on working through with students consist of the cause of anxiety and the type of issue (external, internal, situational or chemical).
The college is able to meet with students as often as the person would like or feels is necessary.
“If an individual with his or her situation becomes more long-term, for example if it is a chemical issue, then that is when I work with local agencies to get students some kind of referral to seek further help,” explained Easter. “Obviously there is only so much MAC can do for certain situations.”
Concerning the insufficiency of resources to help students, Easter believes MAC doesn’t face that type of issue.
“We do a lot of outreach services and surveys to see where our students stand in being helped and reached,” said Easter. “I haven’t had students come back and say they weren’t able to get services, and I can’t say I am overwhelmed."
Easter has seen a change in the amount of outreach the counseling center must do to prompt students to seek out counseling if needed.
“Concerning anxiety and depression, are they more intense than 15 years ago? I would have to say yes,” said Easter. “I see a lot of students dealing with isolation because of the culture today.”
He explained that seven or eight years ago, he didn’t have an issue with students coming to him without prompting.
However, at the same time, individuals today are more open to talk about mental health than they were seven or eight years ago.
“There is still a stigma attached to counseling, but we have seen an uptake in the last five years of this generation not feeling as stigmatized," he said. “There is an awareness and actually more of an awareness that mental health and issues in the mental health field are just as bit debilitating as physical health issues."
Easter spoke of the changes he has seen in the field of counseling since he began serving at MAC in 2001 and emphasized that what he sees now is a lot of anxiety and depression which usually stems from people feeling overwhelmed.
Easter advocates for people seeking out help even if they are not sure they need it.
According to MAC, the goal of short-term counseling may be to prevent small problems from becoming big ones.
Easter does see where mental health issues correlate with people not finishing their time at MAC because it links to the common denominator emotion of feeling overwhelmed.
All in all, he said MAC continues to strive to offer the sufficient and adequate services to help its community work through mental health issues and have successful lives. MAC provides free, confidential consultation and referral and short-term services for the campus’ students.
