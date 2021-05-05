Meetings planned for proposed powerline in northern Ste. Gen Co.

"It’s basically to maintain voltage support in the next decade as the area continues to grow. If we had no growth in that area, we wouldn’t need the substations. The modeling suggests that the load growth will continue in that area, and we are going to need two substations to balance the load. This is to benefit the citizens in Kinsey and Sprott areas where we’ve identified that there’s going to be some voltage issues as things continue to grow as they have been, we are going to have to do something in the next five years. We can’t do these things overnight, we have to be planning these years in advance.”

Elsea admits that the whole situation did start out on the wrong foot with the subcontractor hired to do the original surveying.

“We fumbled it at the beginning,” he said. “Admittedly, the company that was hired, they flunked charm school. We tried to step back and that company is no longer retained. A new company, Emerald Energy will be the land agent conversing with the landowners along the preferred route. Emerald has also indicated that they are going to open an office for the public in Bloomsdale.”

Another rumor that Elsea says is unfounded is the possible uses of the easements for other utilities in the future such as pipelines or underground cables.