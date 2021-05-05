Meetings planned for proposed powerline in northern Ste. Gen Co.

Landowners in the northern part of Ste. Genevieve County will be attending a meeting Friday evening to have their voices heard about a new powerline planned to cross their section of the county.
Held at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bloomsdale, there will be a discussion about concerns on eminent domain issues and right-of-ways through properties. The planned powerline is the Salem Bulk-Valley View Project that spans from north of Bloomsdale to just north of Farmington. The entities involved are Wabash Valley Power Alliance and Citizens Electric Corporation.
Heather Carron is a landowner potentially being affected by the proposed powerline and is leading a group of the people opposed to the project.
“The whole purpose of the meeting is to let the people have a voice and to educate them,” she said. “Right now they are saying they want to try to make arrangements, but eminent domain is not off the table. Nobody has their property up for sale, we don’t want them here. The purpose of the meeting, there has been a lot of backlash because Citizens and Wabash have not really notified the community that is being affected. There were several landowners who were not notified of the townhall meetings that were held. They held two of them, one of which was on a Tuesday at noon via Webex and one was on an evening via phone at 6 p.m.
“The landowners have felt that they are being really sneaky about things. We have all three Ste. Genevieve County commissioners planning to be there. We have three state representatives that are going to be there. I have invited the Citizens Electric board members, because they speak for the people and the people being affected. We want them to be able to voice their concerns.”
Carron has also planned to have an eminent domain lawyer at the meeting to educate the landowners on their rights.
“I know that they haven’t said that we’re coming and ‘taking your property and it doesn’t really matter’, but we are going to try and make arrangements, we want to be prepared beforehand. This eminent domain lawyer has graciously said that he would come and do a presentation to explain what our rights are before eminent domain even starts.”
Carron says that the powerline is coming right through her family’s farm. Problems started the moment it was found out.
“Back in October — we weren’t even notified — my father-in-law happened to see somebody coming onto the property with some equipment,” she said. “He asked him what he was doing and was ignored. Carron said her father-in-law asked him again and was told ‘I’m surveying for powerlines’ and then did his measurements and left. That’s when we knew about it.”
Apparently in some other places, she said there were some strong arm tactics about allowing surveying to be done.
According to Carron, she has been in contact multiple times with the Ste. Genevieve County Commissioners about the matter. “About every two weeks I’ve been giving them an update. They said they support our people and if they want to sell, they can sell, and if they don’t want to, then they are not going to allow eminent domain to take place.”
Ultimately, Carron believes that there may not be a choice in the matter. “Anytime something like that is brought up, there’s a lot of people that are scared and nervous. The best way to calm those nerves is to educate them on what their rights are. Maybe that will set aside some fears; and if we stop the powerlines, great. Most likely we are not going to stop them, but I just don’t want my neighbors and my friends and family to feel like they’ve been taken advantage of and have no say.
“We have one farmer that has 2,000 acres and he’s been through eminent domain in the 1970s and he said, ‘They come in and say fair market value, but they don’t take into consideration a lot of aspects.’”
Carron said that the meeting is going to be very peaceful. Although she knows that tempers are hot, she said it will be civil, and they are going to represent Ste. Genevieve County respectfully and make their voices heard.
Steve Elsea, manager of member services for Citizens Electric, spoke to the Daily Journal about the situation and tried to clear up some misperceptions.
“We’ve tried to address those questions in virtual townhall meetings over the past several months,” he said. “We’ve doing virtual meetings because of COVID.”
Elsea made clear that the final route is not set, with several routes being currently considered.
“Most of the people concerned right now probably won’t even be affected,” he said. “These four route corridors are just study corridors. They’re not the final route line. When somebody says it’s going right through my property, they don’t know that, because we don’t know that yet, we haven’t determined that. Once we have defined the preferred route, we’ll set down with and work with the affected landowners as we have in the past decades. If a farmer says, ‘Can you move this over to the fencerow or to the road?’ yes, we can do that.”
Reiterating the point, Elsea said that once the preferred route is identified, that somebody from Citizens or Wabash will be sitting down with the affected landowner one-on-one. He also made clear that the farming ground in the easement will still be usable for agriculture.
“Once the line is in, farmers continue, they own the property,” he said. “All we have done is obtain easements. Once the line is in, cattle can continue to graze under the lines, farmers can plant row crops under the lines, they can still make money from their farms. They will be compensated for the right-of-way.”
The company has been accused of covering up information that the powerline is for making money on electric sales to other utility companies, something that Elsea denies.
“This line is needed for two substations that are going between Farmington and Bloomsdale,” he said. “Those two substations are going to help residents in those areas. Those substations are not going to help anybody in Perry County, Cape Girardeau County or even in the rest of Ste. Genevieve County.
"It’s basically to maintain voltage support in the next decade as the area continues to grow. If we had no growth in that area, we wouldn’t need the substations. The modeling suggests that the load growth will continue in that area, and we are going to need two substations to balance the load. This is to benefit the citizens in Kinsey and Sprott areas where we’ve identified that there’s going to be some voltage issues as things continue to grow as they have been, we are going to have to do something in the next five years. We can’t do these things overnight, we have to be planning these years in advance.”
Elsea admits that the whole situation did start out on the wrong foot with the subcontractor hired to do the original surveying.
“We fumbled it at the beginning,” he said. “Admittedly, the company that was hired, they flunked charm school. We tried to step back and that company is no longer retained. A new company, Emerald Energy will be the land agent conversing with the landowners along the preferred route. Emerald has also indicated that they are going to open an office for the public in Bloomsdale.”
Another rumor that Elsea says is unfounded is the possible uses of the easements for other utilities in the future such as pipelines or underground cables.
“That has been addressed by the Missouri Supreme Court; that is case law,” he said. “The answer is in favor of the landowner. If we get an easement across a property, it’s for that specific utility. If another utility wants to put something in that right-of-way, they have to acquire another easement from the landowner. They cannot piggyback on our easement.”
Citizens customers will not get a massive rate increase to fund the new powerline, Elsea explained.
“A criticism that’s been thrown out, is that Citizens' rate payers are going to pay for this line,” he said. “That’s not the way these transmission lines are funded. Our members are going to be paying a fraction of this, it’s going to be less than cents per month on their bill; it’s not really going to be affecting their rates. These things are funded over a large geography much larger than Ste. Genevieve County.”
Citizens will be hosting another Virtual Webex meeting on May 12 at noon. Online registration will be at https://bit.ly/3fnBZRL, or join by phone at 1-406-418-9388 access code 187 997 9563. They will also host a phone meeting May 13 at 6 p.m. at 855-756-7520 ext. 72871#.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com