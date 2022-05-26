Memorial Day Closings/Pool Openings

The Daily Journal office will be closed Monday for the holiday. Due to the Post Office being closed, the newspaper will be delivered with the Tuesday newspaper on Tuesday.

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Monday.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash service will be picked up on Wednesday. The pool will open Saturday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday. There will be a double route of trash service on Tuesday with both Monday's and Tuesday's being picked up. The pool is scheduled to open Saturday.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday. The Farmington Water Park will open Saturday. The Splash Pad opened May 9.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Monday. There will be double trash pick up on Tuesday. The Municipal Pool will open Saturday at noon.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Monday.

Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed, and trash pickup for Monday will happen on Tuesday.

St. Francois County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Monday.

Ste. Genevieve River Rapid Waterpark is scheduled to open on Saturday.

