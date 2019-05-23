{{featured_button_text}}

All state, county and local government offices will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

The Daily Journal and Farmington Press offices will be closed Monday. 

Monday's trash route for Park Hills residents will run on Tuesday.  

Monday's trash route for Desloge residents will be picked up on Tuesday. 

Monday's trash route for Bonne Terre will run on Wednesday.

Monday trash collection service through Republic will run on Tuesday. 

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

