Memorial Day in TDL observed with flag-raising

“I'd be remiss if one more time, I didn't say thank you to the veterans who fight for our rights and those who have died, which is who we're trying to recognize today, those who have given their life for our country,” Henderson said. “And just remind everybody of one thing that I think is very important, they died to give us the freedoms that we have. And those freedoms can't be taken away, only we can give them away. And I think ceremonies like this make us realize just how important those freedoms are we have here that are found in no other country in the world.”