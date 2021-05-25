Memorial Day services planned Monday

Farmington VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416, along with the Farmington Air Force JROTC Color Guard and Bugler, will commemorate Memorial Day on Monday by honoring their fallen comrades at local cemeteries.

All veteran organizations are invited to attend the Memorial Day services at both the Madison County and St. Francois County courthouses to place a wreath in honor of their fallen comrades.

The VFW, American Legion and JROTC also extends an invitation to the community to attend the services and pay tribute to these fallen comrades, some of whom have given their lives as the price for freedom.

Services will commence at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Farmington. Special observances will be held at the St. Francois County Courthouse in Farmington and the Madison County Courthouse in Fredericktown.

The following is a listing of the cemeteries and times that memorial services will be held: Odd Fellows, also known as IOOF Cemetery, Saint Francois Lodge Cemetery, Ste. Genevieve Avenue, 6:45 a.m.; Lutheran, Highway 32, 7 a.m.; Hill View Memorial Garden, 7:15 a.m.; Copenhagen, 7:30 a.m.; William Murphy, Old Fredericktown Road, 7:45 a.m.; Knights of Pythius, H Highway, 8 a.m.; New Calvary, H Highway, 8:10 a.m.; Masonic, South Henry, 8:20 a.m.; Libertyville, 9:10 a.m.; Madison County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Fredericktown, 9:40 a.m.; Knob Lick, 10:10 a.m.; Pendleton, Doe Run, 10:35 a.m.; IOOF, Doe Run, 10:45 a.m.; Alexander, Parkland Hospital, 11:10 a.m.; Park View, Weber Road, 11:45 a.m.; Three Rivers, 12:05 p.m.; Masonic, Colony Church Road, 12:25 p.m.; Farmington Courthouse, 1 N. Washington St., Farmington, 12:45 p.m.; and Farmington VFW Post 5896, 814 E. Karsch Blvd.

