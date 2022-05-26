 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial Day services scheduled

Memorial Day services planned at cemeteries, courthouse

On Memorial Day 2021, representatives of the American Legion and Auxiliary place wreaths at the Veterans Memorial Wall at the front entrance to the St. Francois County Courthouse.

 Mark Marberry

Farmington VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416, along with the Farmington Air Force JROTC Color Guard and Bugler, will spend Memorial Day honoring fallen comrades at local cemeteries.

Services will commence Monday at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Farmington. Special observances will be held at the St. Francois County Courthouse in Farmington and the Madison County Courthouse in Fredericktown.

The VFW, American Legion and JROTC invites the community to attend these services and pay tribute to fallen comrades, some who gave their lives as the price of our freedom. All veterans’ organizations are also invited to attend the services at both courthouses.

The memorial service schedule is Odd Fellows Cemetery (Ste. Genevieve Avenue) 6:45 a.m.; Lutheran (Highway 32) 7 a.m.; Hill View Memorial Garden, 7:15 a.m.; Copenhagen, 7:30 a.m.; William Murphy (Old Fredericktown Road) 7:45 a.m.; Knights of Pythias (Highway H), 8 a.m.; New Calvary, 8:10 a.m.; Masonic and Old Calvary (South Henry) 8:20 a.m.; Libertyville, 9:10 a.m.; Madison County Courthouse, 9:40 a.m.; Knob Lick, 10:10 a.m.; Pendleton (Doe Run), 10:35 a.m.; IOOF (Doe Run) 10:45 a.m.; Alexander (Parkland Health Center) 11:10 a.m.; Park View (Weber Road), 11:45 a.m.; Three Rivers, 12:05 p.m.; Masonic (Colony Church Road) 12:25 p.m.; St. Francois County Courthouse, 12:45 p.m. and Farmington VFW Post, 1 p.m.

