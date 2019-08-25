The Mennonite family involved in a tragic horse-drawn buggy accident last month is attempting to move on and members of the family have expressed a deep appreciation for all of the support and prayers they received from the community during such a difficult time.
The accident claimed the life of Mervin Shirk, 7, when the family's buggy was struck by a pickup truck near Liberty Blueberry Farms on Route OO near Route DD between Farmington and Fredericktown.
Alice Shirk, 50, and Dorcas Shirk, 21, were seriously injured and airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Miriam Shirk, 10, and Titus Shirk, 12, were seriously injured and airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Allen Shirk, 19, who was operating the buggy, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.
It has been a little over a month since the accident occurred and the surviving family members involved are out of the hospital and back at home.
Titus is still recovering from broken legs but is walking around now. He still has to wear a neck brace but is making progress. Miriam has had to return to the hospital with an infection but according to her uncle, Levi Shirk, doctors say she is expected to recover from the infection quickly and should be back home soon. Alice is recovering from most of her injuries but has most likely sustained permanent damage to her vision.
Levi said that life will never be the same and the tragedy has not only affected their family but has also deeply affected the Mennonite community as a whole. The community, located south of Farmington on Old Jackson Road, consists of 14 families that share the responsibilities of operating a large working farm and community market.
Levi expressed much gratitude, on behalf of the families, for the massive amount of support and prayers that came from the community.
“We’ve seen such an outpouring of help,” said Levi. “So many people have brought monetary donations, food, pillows. I don’t even know who all has helped because there has been so many.”
Levi explained that help and support has come in a wide variety of ways including the donations, transportation to and from the hospitals, and even equipment like deep freezers and a generator were loaned to the family to store the perishable donated food items.
The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department have lent assistance and many churches, businesses, and individuals have held fundraisers for the family and helped out in ways they could. For instance, Farmington C-Barn helped supply fuel for the many trips to and from the St. Louis hospitals. Many churches donated the use of chairs and tents for the funeral service which brought people from all over the country to the rural community.
Levi also said generous neighbors have devoted a lot of time and effort in helping the family in different ways. Neighbors like Russell Parker and Barry Johnson were mentioned by Levi as being a huge help to the family. Parker and Johnson were the neighbors who placed the donation box inside the community market and that was just one of many ways they have provided support to their neighbors.
Levi said he knows that Parker, Johnson, and the many other people and businesses who have lent a helping hand to the family aren’t looking for recognition but he feels that they should be thanked for everything they’ve done and he wants them to know how much it has helped their family.
Throughout the aftermath of the accident, the family has never once asked for anything other than prayers from the community, however, people still felt the need to help a peaceful community of good people in their time of grief.
“If the community hadn’t reached out, we would have had a lot more stress than we already had,” Levi explained. “I’ve never seen such an outpouring of support.”
In addition to the appreciation that the Shirk family wanted to express to the community, Levi said that they also want the young man who was driving the truck which struck the family's buggy to know that the family holds absolutely no animosity toward him whatsoever.
“We know that accidents do happen,” said Levi. “We want the family spared all they can because this boy will probably live with this for the rest of his life.
“God has a plan and these things happen for a reason, even when we aren’t sure what it is,” he said. “It’s God’s big picture and this is just one piece of the puzzle.”
He said that he hopes some good can come from this tragedy and that perhaps it will bring some people to seek the Lord.
As the family continues trying to go on to a new normal, there are still hurdles to overcome. Levi said that the medical bills are staggering and, while the donations have helped tremendously in beginning to pay on the expenses incurred by the surgeries and hospital stays, he's not sure how long it will take to pay the debts but, they will continue to work toward settling them.
People continue to visit the community market and ask about the family and what can be done to help. Levi said they just ask for continued prayer.
“Prayers are one of the most valuable things that people can give because God answers those prayers,” he said.
