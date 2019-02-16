Try 1 month for 99¢
Mental Health Awareness bill hits close to home for some legislators

“The perception of mental illness won’t change unless we act on it, and one way to do this is for us in Missouri to enact the Mental Health Awareness Month,” said State Rep. Chrissy Sommer of St.Charles.

The House gave initial approval to House Bill 108, which would have Missouri join the federal government in making May “Mental Health Awareness Month,” and in making July “Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.”

The bill sponsor in the house, State Representative Chrissy Sommer, R-St. Charles, spoke before the house saying, “You may have noticed I’m a little shaky and nervous, and the reason is because on my way here today I found out that a friend of mine committed suicide.”

“It really struck me that this [bill] was pulled up today … because it can affect everyone,” said Sommer.

Two other State representatives shared their thoughts as well.

Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis, who speaks openly about numerous traumas in his life including seeing his brother fatally shot when they were both children, said he has contemplated suicide in the past.

“I talk on the floor about the funerals I’ve gone through and some of the things that I’ve seen, and even a couple of my Republican colleague friends on the other side have been to my district to see some of these traumatic things, so just imagine when folks are going through this each and every day."

"It plays on you mentally and you never get the help that you need because the people in your community and society sees this as a stigma,” said Franks.

Franks said the legislation is “very important, and it’s not just about an awareness month. It’s about education and empowering people to let them know it’s OK to not be OK but it’s OK to seek help.”

Dave Griffith, R-Jefferson City, said he hopes raising awareness will cause more struggling veterans to get help.

“Many of you may not have heard ‘hashtag-22.’ Hashtag-22 stands for the 22 veterans that commit suicide every day. It is for real. These men and women are suffering from PTSD and from many other mental illnesses and having a day or a month that we can recognize them is something that I stand for,” said Griffith.

The bill passed the House Thursday and has now been sent to the Senate for first read. 

