In a St. Francois County Mental Health Board report recently given to the county commission, board Vice President Whitney Shumway spoke about a strategic plan formulated over the past several months that will direct the board’s focus over the next two to three years.

The strategic plan, presented by Shumway during the July 11 meeting of the St. Francois County Commission, has five areas of focus.

“The first focus area really is more [about] development,” she said. “We have two open seats right now on the mental health board, and then a possibility of two more coming as we're really evaluating who's on the board, what they're bringing to the table, and what we can do to develop the board to be successful.”

The plan’s second area of focus is on reviving the mental health board’s website.

“The domain shut down, closed down, like six months ago or so,” Shumway said. “So, we're in the process now of trying to figure out what the best and most economical way of keeping that website going is. We have a couple of folks working on that.”

Forming stronger relationships within the community is the third area of focus.

“Folks really don't know we're out there and don't really know what's going on, what we're doing,” Shumway said. “I know with COVID, like with everything else, that kind of went to the wayside. Things just kind of stopped, and so we're really hopeful to start engaging the community by being at different events with the table set up, providing folks with other resources regarding mental health, suicide prevention, things like that, things that are a real issue here in the community that we need to be talking more about and helping provide resources on where they can get more education.”

The fourth focus is financial stability.

“We don't really have a steady way of funds coming in to be able to do things with the website and offer additional training and things like that within the community,” Shumway said. “And so, we have found somebody who we are just waiting on an official appointment. [Community Development Specialist] T.R. Dudley has offered to come in and help us with some of that.

“He's offered to be my Yoda. We’re pretty excited about that with the grant writing stuff so that, hopefully, we can get some more funding into the county for those types of things on a more general level outside of providers. Because we do have a lot of providers in the area, but it's really that education and knowledge base for loved ones who are caring for those individuals — what they can look for and how they can help.”

The fifth and final area of focus is the Fishbeck Memorial Scholarship.

David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., 33, was charged in December 2022 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal stabbing of his 64-year-old father, David Fischbeck Sr. The victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times at their home located outside Farmington.

“It was really because of mental illness,” Shumway said. “The family had reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, I know you're involved in a lot of this. What can we do?’ Our president, [East Missouri Action Agency Assistant Community Services Program Director Chris Massey], and I sat down with the family, and we came up with this idea to try to do a $500 scholarship for each school within the county so that one student who's attending Mineral Area College with a focus on social work, psychology, counseling — things of that nature — would be able to receive a $500 scholarship to help bring providers into the area.

"Investing in the community in that way—, and we look to be able to do at least three schools this year— we're hoping to, like I said, grow that out so that every year we can do a minimum of one for each of the five main school districts within the county.”