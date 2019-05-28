BJC Behavioral Health, in collaboration with the St. Francois County Partnership and the St. Francois County Mental Health Board, is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid training to area residents.
The eight-hour training course is offered with the intention of giving people the skills to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance abuse problem and to connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary. The course is free to the public.
The mental health agencies offer this course at least three times per year.
The first course was held on May 14. The second course will be held on June 4 but is now full. However, there are still spots open for the the third class scheduled for June 18. The course is held at the Farmington Public Library and registration begins at 7:45 a.m. The class begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
Space for the third class is limited. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Melinda Griffin at 573-701-4687 or via email at melinda.griffin.@bjc.org
According to the National Alliance for Mental Health, one in five Americans has a mental illness, but many are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care. Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect.
For friends and family members, it can be hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not get them until it is too late. Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis.
Mental Health First Aiders learn a five-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support. Participants are given a manual and a folder containing information about resources available in St. Francois County. Some of the teaching methods utilized in the class include a PowerPoint presentation, role-playing scenarios, and other interactive activities.
“Through this program, we hope to take the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems,” said Linda Rosenberg, president and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health, which helped bring Mental Health First Aid to the U.S. in 2008. “When more people are equipped with the tools they need to start a dialogue, more people can get the help they may need.”
The Mental Health First Aid program originated in Australia and was adopted by mental health professionals in the United States more than 10 years ago. Since the implementation of the program in the U.S., more than one million people have been certified as Mental Health First Aiders, and that number is growing every day, according to the facilitators of the program.
“It’s a course designed for anyone to attend because you don’t have to have any prior experience with someone one with mental health issues, said Melinda Griffin of BJC Behavioral Health. Griffin facilitates the program each year along with Tina Barton, also of BJC Behavioral Health.”
Griffin went on to say that a wide variety of mental health aspects are covered in the eight hours. Some of the topics discussed include differentiating normal adolescent development from a mental health symptom as well as common signs and symptoms of mental health and substance abuse. The encompassing range of topics addressed makes the course something that people from multiple backgrounds and situations could potentially find useful.
“We have people from all kinds of professions and walks of life that come,” Griffin explained. “Some people come for their professional roles, some for personal reasons.
“They may have experience with a family member or this may be for some of the volunteering or mentoring they do. We have a variety of participants,” said Griffin.
