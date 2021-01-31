Mental health service offered for free

McBride’s team of five, based at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, covers 21 counties, from Gasconade to Stoddard, along the Arkansas border to Ozark County over by Bull Shoals Lake. Similar teams lead the effort in other regions of Missouri.

“We have five crisis counselors and myself, one of whom is a specialist dealing with primary populations, elderly, children, nursing homes, congregant living facilities. We have people helping with food pantries, making sure the information gets out,” McBride said.

“The confidential part is essential, it really sells it. A lot of employees won’t use their EAP programs because they’re afraid their employers are going to find out about it,” McBride said. “It’s not the way it works, but there’s a feeling that’s what happens. They’re afraid if they’re mentally or emotionally vulnerable, their colleagues or bosses won’t want to work with them, they worry about that stigma.”

McBride said most people just need to take that first step, and the confidentiality of the program is often a lifeline to those timid about taking it. But they need to take that first step, he said.