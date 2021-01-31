Mental health service offered for free

Many might have welcomed the advent of 2021, but might now be realizing that the problems of 2020 didn’t disappear when the clock struck midnight. In fact, they might need more help than ever before to cope with issues created by the pandemic.
Gregg McBride, CRADC, MARS, is the Southeast Missouri team lead for the state’s crisis counseling program (CCP) called “Show Me Hope," which started in June. It is funded by FEMA and SAMSHA in response to federally-declared disasters.
The help and resources to promote better mental health and coping are free and, McBride stressed, confidential, to those who need them, as the program supports short-term interventions that involve the following counseling goals:
- Helping survivors understand their current situation and reactions.
- Reducing stress and providing emotional support.
- Assisting survivors in reviewing their recovery options.
- Promoting the use or development of coping strategies.
- Connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
Services include:
- Individual and group crisis counseling.
- Basic supportive or educational contact.
- Community networking and support.
- Assessments, referrals, and resources.
- Development and distribution of educational materials.
- Media and public service announcements.
Phone numbers for the free help are: Show Me Hope Helpline - 844-498-0408; Gregg McBride - 573-327-1025; Jodie Richter - 573-330-2544; Shannon Rainwater - 573-915-2825.
As the community builds resilience, CCP services phase down and transition to the existing community resources.
“Part of the crisis counseling program is understanding how people react to adverse situations. This is truly a natural disaster and if you look at all the moral ambiguities, the frustrations, the anger, in and of themselves, and you compartmentalize them, they don’t make any sense,” McBride said. “But if you look at the zeitgeist of everything going on, the whole national culture, we’re all grieving the death of the world we knew, pre-virus.
McBride explained, in addition to the five known steps of grief — anger, resentment, depression, acceptance, bargaining — there’s a sixth step: finding meaning in oneself about the loss.
“There’s no silver lining to this pandemic, no end game, people wonder ‘what does this virus look like’, and there’s nobody telling us this. So everyone is looking at this through the lens of their own personal struggles and trying to make sense of this worldwide,” he said. “It’s why we’re seeing a climb in alcohol and drug abuse, in depression — because so many people are dealing with this on their own.”
McBride’s team of five, based at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, covers 21 counties, from Gasconade to Stoddard, along the Arkansas border to Ozark County over by Bull Shoals Lake. Similar teams lead the effort in other regions of Missouri.
“We have five crisis counselors and myself, one of whom is a specialist dealing with primary populations, elderly, children, nursing homes, congregant living facilities. We have people helping with food pantries, making sure the information gets out,” McBride said.
“The confidential part is essential, it really sells it. A lot of employees won’t use their EAP programs because they’re afraid their employers are going to find out about it,” McBride said. “It’s not the way it works, but there’s a feeling that’s what happens. They’re afraid if they’re mentally or emotionally vulnerable, their colleagues or bosses won’t want to work with them, they worry about that stigma.”
McBride said most people just need to take that first step, and the confidentiality of the program is often a lifeline to those timid about taking it. But they need to take that first step, he said.
“Since the advent of COVID, suicide and overdose rates have gone up 43%. If we take out the population centers of Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia, the rural areas are still up 40%,” he said. “It’s terrifying. I just talked to a gentlemen today from another agency, there are so many places not accepting residential treatment right now because of the pandemic and DMH guidelines, and we really see the general state of mental health declining.”
When asked if more readily-available, easily-accessible vaccines might help, McBride said it was difficult to predict.
“I really don’t know. I’d like to think it would, but the populations that are overdosing are probably not the ones who are going to get the vaccination. It’s truly sad, but that’s the world we live in. They don’t have a car, they don’t have insurance, they don’t have internet, they don’t have transportation, they don’t have money,” he said.
“There are so many facets of their lives in which their needs aren’t being met and they’re not able to meet them, themselves. With addiction, people are trying to escape the difficulties that are pushing them at that present time, be it emotional or physical. Before long, you’re using because you’re using, it alters the way the brain works and it’s no longer a choice, that’s why it was transferred from a psychological diagnosis to a medical diagnosis.”
When asked if the current, chaotic political climate might also have something to do with the general increase in depression, anxiety and substance abuse, McBride was philosophical.
“Which came first, did the pandemic drive the divisiveness, or did the divisiveness drive our understanding of the pandemic? It’s a good question and a valid question. There’s no clearcut way to say, one way or the other,” he said.
“But there’s so much frustration that you lack the ability to control, so you latch on to the only ability you think you can control, for instance. There’s so much anger, and we really have to step back and ask, ‘why am I feeling this? Is it out of a sense of altruism, or is it covering for feelings and issues I don’t really want to address, that have nothing to do with the election,’ for instance. ‘If I’m focused outward, I don’t have to think about what I’m feeling inside.’”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.