As Miley Cyrus sang in her Billboard Top 100 number four song of 2009, "There's always gonna be another mountain. I'm always gonna wanna make it move. Always gonna be an uphill battle, sometimes I'm gonna have to lose. Ain't about how fast I get there, ain't about what's waiting on the other side. It's the climb."
Troy Mercer's story goes back 14 years when at the very young age of 3, he began his climb to become cancer free. Troy, when just a toddler, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer often found in the adrenal glands (small glands on top of the kidneys). Over the years, Troy has gone through chemotherapy, radiation, removal of both kidneys, and dialysis.
As one might expect, with all of those things, other complications arose that included being on life support, having a pacemaker and defibrillator placed, as well as countless other surgeries (57 total), but if you look hard enough you can find something redeeming in even the worst situation.
In 2010, when Troy was 8 years old, the prayers of everyone around him were answered when he received the gift of life - a kidney from his mother, Annie. Troy beat the odds, he beat cancer and was on the road to a healthy life. At this time, it seemed that the uphill battle was over and Troy’s mountain had been removed.
Troy is now 17 and will be a senior in high school starting in August. One week before Troy was about to finish his junior year, another mountain appeared before him when he was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) which has progressed to leukemia.
MDS is a group of diverse bone marrow disorders in which the bone marrow does not produce enough healthy blood cells. MDS is often referred to as a “bone marrow failure disorder."
Instead of Troy getting to enjoy a typical summer for a teenage boy, his time is spent in and out of the hospital receiving chemotherapy as well as blood transfusions before ultimately requiring bone marrow transfusion.
For his parents, this is a very stressful time. Even amidst all the hospital visits, the family still has to worry about groceries, bills, and work, all while juggling 3-year-old twins. As most people are aware, these days it takes both parents working to support the family and run a household.
“Our lives have been turned upside down at this point,” said Annie, “while one of us works and takes care of things at home, the other spends days or even weeks in the hospital.”
Annie said this has certainly put a financial strain on the family as they are down to only one income.
“This is the hardest thing we’ve ever had to endure and asking for financial help is not an easy thing to do,” said Annie.
And they are thankful for friends and prayers.
“Thanks to all of you who are sharing the journey of Troy with us,” said Annie. “He is a special young man and is loved so dearly by many. He has touched so many hearts with his courage and strength.”
“Troy is a hero, not asking for people to believe in him, but showing those around him how to believe in themselves.”
To make a donation to assist Troy’s family during this difficult time, visit the Gofundme page at www.gofundme.com and search #troystrong or “troy mercer”
