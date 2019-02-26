Worldwide delegates of The United Methodist Church are gathered in St. Louis for a special session. The first day of the special session was on Feb. 23 and it ends today.
This is exceptional because only once in the 50 year history of the United Methodist Church has it held a special session. That was back in 1968, also in St. Louis, on the merging of the Methodist and Evangelical United Brethren denominations.
Normally the organization holds a general conference every four years, the next slated for 2020.
Some 864 delegates from all over the world were to attend the special session - 58 percent American, 30 percent African, and the rest from other regions.
The special session was organized by a committee formed at the last general conference in 2016 titled the "Commission on a Way Forward" to examine, and possibly revise, the paragraphs of the Book of Discipline – the church’s governing document – on human sexuality. The Book of Discipline bans same-gendered marriage and practicing gay clergy.
The Committee on a Way Forward proposed three different plans for the church to decide on after the conference.
The Traditionalist plan would keep the language of the Book of Discipline as it is.
The One Church plan would give individual conferences, churches or pastors the flexibility to interpret the Book of Discipline to “uniquely reach their missional context in relation to human sexuality without changing the connectional nature of The United Methodist Church.”
The Connectional-Conference plan would create three separate conferences under the church, each with clearly defined values and different adaptations to the Book of Discipline. Local churches could choose to be affiliated with a branch other than the one chosen by their state conference.
The possibility a fourth proposal could arise out of the event, to be further discussed at the next general conference.
Missouri, according to their annual conference in 2018, has more than 150,000 members of the Methodist church. Local churches have been educating their members about the special conference, and clergy and members are anxious about the outcome which could have massive effects on their congregations.
Many Methodist ministers in the region were hesitant to speak about it, or even said they were told not to talk to the media by the district office. However, the district office said this wasn’t the case.
Pastor Dave Wiant, of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre, did speak and said the conference would be taking up the committee proposals, but would really be covering a broad swathe of topics.
“I don’t think it’s about whether you can allow gay pastors or wed gay people,” Wiant said, noting, “... there is a lot of energy and passion behind both sides. It’s more complicated. At the core it’s [asking] how we stay united together despite the differences.”
When asked how his church will respond to the special session, he said he didn’t know. “We’ll meet and answer questions. I’ll do whatever is best for the church.”
Another area Methodist minister, who preferred to remain anonymous, said it was just too early to say how it will affect congregations.
“There’s so much in the air. If you say something it’ll be the opposite. Churches may leave, churches may not. The Methodist church is about loving our neighbors, despite (any) differences."
Another local Methodist clergy, speaking on anonymity, said, "We started some conversations early in the process, and I sent my folks an email with the link to watch the conference if they want to."
He worried that churches with fewer in attendance may have problems if, for example, half of them decide to leave because of the church's new position on the topics being decided.
“There are going to be outliers from the more conservative or liberal side who will want to split with the church, either way,” he said. “We’re all frustrated, and we’re all anxious ... we’re looking at being a very different church.
"All we can do is pray.”
With the special session ending today, it's likely that all eyes and ears of Methodists will be on news coming out of St. Louis.
