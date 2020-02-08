Dispute. D-i-s-p-u-t-e. Dispute.
Gabby Delapaz, a middle school student from Kingston K-14, tackled the first word in Tuesday’s MAJHAA conference spelling bee.
Other first-round words included fiercest, abated, disturbance, brambles, disinfectant and generation.
The first word missed at the bee was trembling. Seven students went out in Round 1.
Thirty-one students out of the 33 who won their school spelling bees competed at the event. The 11 conference schools represented at the contest included Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Valley and West County.
Round 2 included words like amplify, mulish, agricultural, beatboxing, confection and domain. Two words – disturbance and throttle – were misspelled.
For the third round, 20 spellers remained. Words included spleen, vinyl, cannonade, multiplication, exposure, Louisiana and amino. Five students misspelled words that round: sanitized, brayed, cahoots, tarry and opportunity.
By 7:50, the competition was down to 15 spellers. Four students exited during this round by misspelling periodically, vortices, haughty and prestigious. Other words during the round included withers, depot, proportionate, contaminated, apprentice, accelerates, absorptive, pamphlet and abundance. Farmington Middle School student Lokesh Tammisetty finished the round by correctly spelling heritage.
Round 5 started out with the top 11 spellers. Aubree Griggs from Potosi correctly spelled marinate to begin the round while Tammisetty ended it with derogatory. Three students ended up being eliminated from the contest during this round.
To begin Round 6, eight spellers remained: Griggs, Scout Strong from Fredericktown, Pooja Dayaratna from Farmington, Graci Bowles from Valley, Mason Strege from Farmington, Allison Hahn from Kingston, Jace Bohn from Central and Tammisetty.
Three spellers lost out in this round with the words nefarious, hokum and bayonet.
By Rounds 7 and 8, only Dayaratna, Strege, Bohn and Tammisetty remained.
At 8:20 p.m., only Dayaratna and Strege – both spellers from Farmington – remained for Round 9. It was Strege who successfully spelled Dayaratna’s misspelled word coltan, along with his own word McIntosh to become the 2020 champion of the district spelling bee.
In total, 118 words were given at this year’s bee by Pronouncer Kate Dillon, of the Farmington School District, and Judge Tasha Hennrich, of North County.
Strege, a seventh grader at Farmington, said he studied for a few hours before the bee.
“I was pretty nervous at first,” he said. “I didn’t think I would win.”
Dayaratna, who took second place in the contest, is also a seventh grader at Farmington Middle School. She said she practiced about an hour each day for a few days to prepare for the bee. She, too, was nervous before and during the contest.
Strege now advances to compete at the 11th annual Three Rivers College Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee in Poplar Bluff on March 7, the last stop before the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in Maryland.
Dayaratna is the alternate.
Thirty-three students qualified to compete at the district bee: Andrew Fisk, Hunter Hogan and Graysen Justin, Arcadia Valley; Thomas Davis, Shannon Ethridge and Hunter Halbert, Bismarck; Jace Bohn, Daniel Pratt and Chase Warden, Central; Pooja Dayaratna, Mason Strege and Lokesh Tammisetty, Farmington; Quartes Henderson, Scout Strong and Jayden West, Fredericktown; Andrew Elsey, Aubree Griggs and Aubrey Lynch, Potosi; Gabby Delapaz, Allison Hahn and Bryndan Michalek, Kingston; Tryston Alvey, Ben LaBrot and Angelina Southern, North County; Sophia DeRousse, Madden Wolk and Hannah Woodruff, Ste. Genevieve; Graci Bowles, Brooke Hampton and Konnor Usher, Valley; and Abby Albertson, Carina Christopher and Wyatt Roth, West County. Jaycee McMillian from Central filled in as an alternate.
