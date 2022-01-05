 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mier to discuss plight of the bumblebee

There are about 450 species of native bees in Missouri, but just 10 of these are bumblebees. Two bumblebee species already have been listed as Missouri species of conservation concern, and the threats to their existence are increasing.

Rose Mier and her husband have been participating in a citizen science research effort called "The Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas." The effort is part of a nationwide program documenting where bumblebees live and what they use for forage. As the result of her participation in the program Mier has chosen to convert 15 acres of their land into native grasses, shrubs, and pollinator habitat.

Mier will discuss the program and her efforts to support and preserve habitat at a meeting of the East Ozarks Audubon Society to be held 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Farmington Public Library. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and seating arrangements will be spaced out.

