Military vehicle hobbyists visit Ste. Gen

A group of military vehicle enthusiasts gathered at the Ste. Genevieve Museum and Learning Center Saturday morning on their way to a tour of Southern Illinois.

Local resident Chris Kertz led the way in a restored military Jeep. He has been involved with military vehicles for 15-20 years.

“I just like military vehicles and liked fixing them and restoring them,” he said. “We started doing reenacting and doing convoys and day trips. The only vehicle I own is the front Jeep. Everything else is from local military vehicle owners. We put the word out.”

Kertz pointed out the last vehicle in the line and explained its unusual origins.

“This is a Canadian Lorry built by Chevrolet for the British,” he said. “It is a right-hand drive. It’s a 1941-1943 vehicle.”

Also in the group was a massive 1980s deuce and a half cargo truck. The other four vehicles were World War II Jeeps built from 1942-1945.

“Today, we have about 13 people riding along,” Kertz said. “There’s a club out of St. Louis we pull from and a club out of the Cape Girardeau area. There’s also a national organization."