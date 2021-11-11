1995 documentary honoring veterans makes a comeback

Chris earned a master’s degree in Civil War Military History. When he married his wife Twyla about 15 years ago, she “jumped on board and started participating with me. Our daughter Abbie’s been doing programs and events with us since she was 2 years old.”

The Warren family will be special guests at the library this Saturday as part of Salute to Veterans. They plan to set up some interesting displays of Civil War gear and equipment, some ladies’ clothing from that time period, toys and various other items to show “that the war was not only with the home front, but with the families as well and tie it in with the veterans.”

“We usually try to do a lot of show-and-tell because we get a lot of families coming through the library at this event,” said Chris.

The Warrens have presented at previous Salute to Veterans events. One year, Abbie portrayed as a Civil War nurse. Another year she demonstrated games which children played during the Civil War.

The family is looking forward to connecting with attendees at Saturday’s event.

Workman said Chris is very involved and active in anything to do with veterans.