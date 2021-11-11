1995 documentary honoring veterans makes a comeback

Stephen Slinkard taught history out of a textbook for 25 years at Farmington High School.
In 1995, he won a grant from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. He collaborated with Susan Webb to come up with a different way for his ninth-grade American History students to learn history: they would interview local veterans.
Slinkard was looking for a meaningful way to preserve history, and including his students was the perfect solution.
So, Slinkard and his students, along with Black Knight TV staff members led by Joe Coffey, created a process where the students interviewed area veterans. The BKTV staff recorded the question-and-answer sessions and then edited the clips to create a two-hour video.
The project consisted of about 30 veterans and 150 freshmen working together over the course of a semester.
“We had really good participation form the VFW and American Legion,” said Slinkard. “My students thought it was a neat project. Some of them had the full spectrum and thought it was the greatest thing in the world.”
He said the project allowed his students to see history and talk to the people who lived and experienced this historical time, and then they shared it with them.
In fact, many of the veterans were quite visual in giving their descriptions of what their experiences at war were like.
From that experience, Slinkard formed great friendships with many of the veterans. In fact, his father, William H. Slinkard, was a World War II veteran.
“I was able to make some connections with the veterans because of my relationship with my father,” said Slinkard, “and it gave me a closer connection to my father.”
Slinkard’s father died in 1999, just four years after the veterans’ video project had been completed.
After Slinkard retired in 2008, the commander of the school’s Junior ROTC program used the interviews from the video extensively in one of his classes to give his students the opportunity years later to hear what those veterans had to say.
“That project did more than just give those kids an assignment in my class,” said Slinkard. “It allowed their stories to be shared for quite a few years after that.”
Now that video project is making a comeback nearly 30 years later and is being shown this Saturday and next Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Farmington Library, located at 101 N. A Street.
The two-hour video will be shown twice, at 10 a.m. and noon, in one of the library’s conference rooms as part of the Farmington History Museum’s Voices of Veterans’ fifth annual Salute to Veterans event.
Local veterans in the video include Ken Loyd, World War II; George Keown, World War II; Bob Silvey, World War II; Norman Jackson, World War II and Korean War; Forest Cook, World War II; and Tilghman Smith, World War II.
In the video, the veterans offer first-hand details of their experiences while serving in the war.
In addition to the video, numerous historical military-related items are on display, including handwritten letters from local soldiers while they were at war, uniforms and helmets, weapons, and much more.
Farmington Museum Board President Melissa Workman said the museum board is ready to resume hosting events and activities after COVID.
“Although this year’s ‘Salute to Veterans’ event is slightly smaller, our display cases are filled with amazing historic items that people should come to see,” she said. “We also have a wonderful video to show, plus the Warren family who does reenacting is coming to the event.”
Desloge residents Chris and Twyla Warren, along with their 7-year-old daughter Abbie, will take part in this Saturday's Salute to Veterans event. However, they will not be at Nov. 20’s event.
Chris is a teacher at North County Intermediate School and part-time instructor at Mineral Area College. He grew up in Arcadia Valley with the Battle of Pilot Knob.
“I heard all the stories and became interested in history as a young child,” he said. “By about 15, I was starting to do Civil War reenactments. I’ve now been in uniform for about 28 years.”
Chris earned a master’s degree in Civil War Military History. When he married his wife Twyla about 15 years ago, she “jumped on board and started participating with me. Our daughter Abbie’s been doing programs and events with us since she was 2 years old.”
The Warren family will be special guests at the library this Saturday as part of Salute to Veterans. They plan to set up some interesting displays of Civil War gear and equipment, some ladies’ clothing from that time period, toys and various other items to show “that the war was not only with the home front, but with the families as well and tie it in with the veterans.”
“We usually try to do a lot of show-and-tell because we get a lot of families coming through the library at this event,” said Chris.
The Warrens have presented at previous Salute to Veterans events. One year, Abbie portrayed as a Civil War nurse. Another year she demonstrated games which children played during the Civil War.
The family is looking forward to connecting with attendees at Saturday’s event.
Workman said Chris is very involved and active in anything to do with veterans.
“He and his family do a terrific job of interacting and engaging the audience and sharing their vast amount of knowledge on historical topics,” she said. “We’re really looking forward to having them at this year’s ‘Salute to Veterans’ event.”