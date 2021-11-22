AFJROTC, vet groups hold ceremony

Veterans representing Farmington VFW Post 5896, American Legion 416 and Disabled American Veterans joined the Farmington High School Air Force Junior ROTC in its annual Flag Retirement Ceremony held Nov. 3 at Veterans Park.

Key Cadets participating this year were Caleb Dougherty, commander; Madison Isbell, vice commander; Connor Spiker, ops commander; Matthew Diediker, first sergeant; Savannah Scheldberg, chaplain; Kaden Cole, Flag Folding Team; Gabby Thieret, Color Guard Team; Amber Turner, Ensemble Team; and Caleb Dougherty who played Taps.

Before retiring the flags, the cadets read aloud a history of the American flag:

"For more than 240 years, the American flag has been the symbol of our nation’s unity, as well as a source of pride and inspiration for millions of citizens. Born on June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress determined that the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternating between seven red and six white stripes; and that the union be 13 stars that are white in a blue field representing a new constellation.

"Between 1777 and 1960, the shape and design of the American flag has evolved into the flag presented before you today. The 13 horizontal stripes represents the 13 original colonies, while the white stars represent the 50 states of the Union. The colors of the flag are symbolic as well: red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white signifies purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.

"In 1814, Francis Scott Key was so moved at seeing the Stars and Stripes waving after the British shelling of Baltimore’s Fort McHenry that he wrote the words to The Star Spangled Banner which was adopted on March 3, 1931, as our nation’s National Anthem. In 1892, the American flag inspired Francis Bellamy to write the Pledge of Allegiance, our most patriotic oath."

A cadet then read aloud “Old Glory,” a piece originally written by Master Sergeant Percy Webb (1879-1945) in the original “Our Flag” booklet first distributed at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933.

"I am Old Glory; for more the 240 years I have been the banner of hope and freedom for generation after generation of Americans. Born amid the first flames of America's fight for freedom, I am the symbol of a country that has grown from a little group of 13 colonies to a united nation of 50 sovereign states.

"Planted firmly on the high pinnacle of American Faith, my gently fluttering folds have proved an inspiration to untold millions. Men have followed me into battle with unwavering courage. They have looked upon me as a symbol of national unity. They have prayed that they and their fellow citizens might continue to enjoy the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, which have been granted to every American as the heritage of free men.

"So long as men love liberty more than life itself, so long as they treasure the priceless privileges bought with the blood of our forefathers; so long as the principles of truth, justice and charity for all remain deeply rooted in human hearts, I shall continue to be the enduring banner of the United States of America."

As the ROTC collects and stores the unserviceable flags over a year’s time, the flags are used in a class where the cadets learn how to properly fold a flag.

Farmington VFW Post 5896, 814 E Karsch Blvd., has a mailbox where unusable American flags may be deposited for proper disposal at a future flag retirement ceremony.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.