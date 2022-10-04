American Legion post visited by national commander

The LePere-McCalister American Legion Post 416 had an honored guest for lunch on Thursday, 2022-2023 National Commander Vincent “Jim” Troiola.

“Every National Commander has a pin and an objective,” he said. “My objective was that I could easily go to conventions and conferences, but I wanted to visit small posts in small communities that are very active in the communities and the communities are active with them. Since I started, this is probably my 30th post. This is my fifth state, I was in Louisiana, Montana, Kansas, Texas and then here. There’s so many things they do for their community and never get the recognition for it.

“We are a bottom up organization. I testified before Congress in the end of February. I do two things there: tell what our legislative priorities are and what our posts do for us because we are Congressionally chartered. When you talk about the millions and millions of volunteer hours across this nation that are getting done, it sends a chill up your spine. They do great things.”

The Farmington post is located at 1604 W Columbia St. Asked about the Robert Silvey Veterans Affairs Clinic next door, Troiola said it was unique.

“Talk about convenience, they own the building and maintain it,” he said. “These are called CBOCs, Community Based Outpatient Centers. We need more of those. There’s a lot of veterans who can’t get to VA Hospitals and these work out really well.”

As part of his visits to local American Legion Posts, Troiola is promoting a seven-year campaign called “Be the One” that attempts to remove the stigma of veterans in crisis and to stop veteran suicides.

“We want the whole community, we want any other veteran’s service organizations to join us, companies or whatever to make the posts into resource centers for veterans in need,” he said. “If you have someone in that community that’s struggling, we want that veteran to develop trust with that post, it becomes a safe haven for them.”

The commander praised the post for its outreach to veterans and community involvement.

Post Commander John Kramer said it’s the first time the post has been visited by a national commander, and the only time the national commander has visited the 13th District.