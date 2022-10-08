At nearly 91, Cook would serve again

Nearly 40 years of Ernie Cook’s life have been dedicated to serving his country, and Cook said if there were another war and he was able to, he would join again.

Cook will turn 91 years old in November. Known to friends as Sarge, Cook has spent 39 years, 10 months, and 12 days of his life serving. During his long career, Cook served in the Air Force, the Army, the Army National Guard, and the Army Reserves.

Originally from Bollinger County near Patton, Cook was born in 1931. Cook knew about war at a young age. He remembers his brothers getting called to serve in World War II.

Too young to serve in that war, Cook instead spent time serving during the Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Shield, and Desert Storm. Cook went into the war in 1951, and stayed active until 1953 when the war ended by the armistice. During the Korean War, Cook mostly worked in the supply convoy trucks on the road, and rode as a train guard moving units around Korea.

“What little I’ve done didn’t matter too much, but all of us together did," he said.

After the Korean War ended, Cook decided to retire from the Army, and then got in and repeated the process a few times.

During the last several years before retiring, Cook had been stationed at the main compound of the Jefferson Barracks as a supervisor for recruiting. As a squad leader, Cook had been sent to a lot of various schools to recruit. Recruiting, according to Cook, was a hard job as there were pressure to fill a quota.

“I don’t have much of a story to tell. I’m no hero, the heroes didn’t make it back,” said Cook. “The biggest story I can tell anyone is we went where we were sent, we did what we were told, came back and brought our flag back."

Cook told a story about his brother, who during World War II, had been wounded when a Japanese kamikaze dove into the ship.

“It’s hard to forget, and you wonder why you remember it, but the good Lord wants you to remember it," he said.

Before joining the service, Cook worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, now known as PPG Industries, in Crystal City. After retiring, Cook came back to the area and settled in Bonne Terre. Back in civilian life, Cook worked as a heavy equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 513.

After the passing of his first wife, Cook married Barbara, whose husband had also passed. He enjoys living in Bonne Terre, and has become friends with Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert, as well as St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock. He also remains actively involved in city matters, attending the city council meetings often.

“It’s interesting to know what’s going on in our town,” Cook said, “we’re part of it.”

Cook is also a deacon at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. He and his wife are active in his church, going to church often with Sunday School, and then attend church Sunday, day and night. Cook said he and his wife enjoy going, and have made a lot of good friends.

He’s kept busy after retirement, and has been involved in many veterans groups. Having made friends both during the war and after being retired, he said the many veterans organizations have been good to him.

Cook is an active member and chaplain of the Bonne Terre VFW Post 6883, a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and other veterans organizations. He said he enjoys seeing different guys from the groups.

He appreciates the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), even if he has to go every six months to the Jefferson Barracks for blood work, as well as visiting the doctor at the Barracks. Cook said they take good care of him up at the Barracks.

“I got an awful lot of friends, the veterans organization, so that’s good, and I enjoy it so much that I’m the chaplain at the VFW in Bonne Terre,” Cook explained. “It’s good to be a veteran, and I have good friends as veterans.”

One of the friends he made is a former Navy Seal who had served in Vietnam and is involved with the Bonne Terre VFW. When Cook was stationed at Jefferson Barracks, the two received the chance to host colors in 1982 at Busch Memorial Stadium (Busch Stadium II).

Having lifelong friends can be devastating, too. On Thursday, Cook attended a burial for a friend who was also a fellow Korean War veteran at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Cook said if one can call a cemetery beautiful, the Jefferson Barracks cemetery is beautiful.

Cook joked for when it’s his time. He told his wife his name will have to include Sarge somehow, otherwise no one will know it is him and they’ll have to hire pallbearers if they don’t include it.

“I love this country, and if I was not 91 years old, and they had another war and they needed me I’d be glad to do it again if I could. If you’ve ever been in a foreign country and you don’t watch that American flag fly over our country, it’s some other flag. It’s good to get back home to see that again. It’s a great country, it’s worth fighting for.”