Bismarck schools honor vets

Bismarck Schools hosted their annual Veterans Day Assembly on Friday. Students, staff, and members of the community filled the gymnasium as service members received recognition for the time they served.

The assembly started at 9 a.m. with a presentation of Colors by the Bismarck Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6947 Military Honors Team. The team walked from the back of the gym toward the front, carrying the American flag.

Bismarck High School Social Studies Teacher Brandon Peck welcomed everyone in attendance with words from Francis Scott Key's "Star-Spangled Banner," saying when Key called America the land of the free and the home of the brave, those words are just as true today as when they were written.

He said throughout this nation’s history, men and women from all branches of the military have bravely answered the call to "defend our freedom, to aid our friends and allies, and to turn back aggressors."

“We can never fully repay our debt of gratitude to the more than one million American service members who died in battle, or the millions who were wounded.”

Currently, there are 25 million veterans who are still living today, which Peck said people can recognize and thank for their service.

The Bismarck High School Band, directed by Dennis Mayberry, performed a Salute to the Armed Forces, a collection of music celebrating the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Marines. After, the Bismarck High School and Junior High Choir, directed by Stacey Burge, performed a song called “We Honor You.”

The keynote speaker for the morning was Joe Snyder, a resident of Bismarck and former educator for the Potosi School District. Snyder served in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967 and did a tour of duty in Vietnam. Snyder is also a member of the Bismarck VFW Post 6947, and has been active in the community with assisting in blood drives, Freedom Fest, and more.

“Today it’s a special day. There’s the fact that the remarkable day as we to honor an extraordinary and select group of people,” explained Snyder. “As veterans and as members of an organization whose primary mission is to serve those who have served, we understand that each day is a day of significance.”

Snyder also explained the day is also a day where all Americans should take time to consider the legacy of freedom and liberty, and to think about the responsibility it takes to maintain the land of the free and the home of the brave.

“This is a day to cherish the memory of family, friends, comrades, and to celebrate the courage, deeds, and the sacrifices of millions of patriots who have served our country,” Snyder said.

After Snyder spoke, senior Janson King gave her Voice of Democracy speech on why veterans are important. King will be competing district level with her speech.

King’s speech described a time in the winter when she drove to a café on the corner of Main Street and there was just a waitress, and a man in a booth who was a Vietnam veteran. He told her his story. The man was in the war for two years, and had left just at the age of 18. When he returned, his mother had passed and his brothers had taken jobs elsewhere.

“Tears were streaming down my face,” said King. “After all these years, this man was so affected by the war. I experienced difficult days of losing grandparents or a family pet, and I made it through times. I read many books about war and the historic stories of those who survived. None of these things can measure up to the horror that this man had faced. No one can grasp the horrors of war like our veterans can, because they lived through it.”

King wanted to tell the man she understood, but realized the truth that she couldn’t. King could never understand brutality of war, can never understand leaving her family or coming home to nothing.

“I thought I understood why the veteran is important, but I realized on that cold winter morning I would never fully understand,” King said.

After King’s speech, Savannah Neel and Alexis Manning, with the band, played Taps before the retrieval of flags.