Bonney: ‘I don’t know you, but I will protect you. I will trade my life for yours.’

Vickey Bonney knew in the 7th grade she wanted to enlist in the U.S. Navy.

“There was just never a question for me,” Bonney said. “I just always knew.”

Bonney said she never even considered any other branch, “what else is there?”

During her senior year of Higbee High School, September 1987, she enlisted, starting her journey with a year of Naval Reserves. Just a year later she would fly out to Orlando, Florida for basic training.

Bonney was well on her way to follow in the footsteps of her grandfather, who served in World War II, and uncle, who served in Vietnam. However, as a woman, her journey would have a few more restrictions than those before her but she never let that get in her way.

“Although I served during Desert Storm, I was not in an active war zone,” Bonney said. “During that time, it was still a relatively new concept to have women in those positions, although, every one of us would have gone if we were called!”

Bonney said during basic training, you fill out a “Dream Sheet” of the top places you would like to be stationed and of course, she chose all overseas locations. She never left stateside.

“We later learned, that whatever you put, you get the opposite,” Bonney said. “I did my ‘boot camp’ and schooling in Orlando, Florida. At that time, it was the only place females could train. After that, I was stationed on a Marine Corps Air Station on the East Coast."

Bonney said she did not get a lot of travel because at that time, women were not allowed on ships.

During her active duty time Bonney was an engineman/fireman. She said this may have been her title but just like with any job, there are always “other duties as assigned.”

“I was stationed on the East Coast, and our primary purpose was to provide support to the flight line and the offshore range, utilized for aerial target practice,” Bonney said. “As the engineman, I ensured that the 671 Detroit motors in each vessel was in operating order and running smoothly.

"Additionally, I was a qualified coxswain (steersman of a ship’s boat), so I was also able to drive the boat as needed. As part of the support, I became the first female member of the Search and Rescue Team, assisting with any water rescues, both military and civilian.”

Bonney said during a 24 hour watch, a civilian boater reported a Marine Corps Harrier jet crashing in the sound.

“As the duty officer, I called my crew to action, and utilizing a 22-foot whaler, proceeded to the crash site to lend support to the helicopter rescue team,” Bonney said. “As first on scene, we proceeded to secure the site, search for survivors, and contain fuel and oil spills to the immediate site.”

Bonney said when the helicopter arrived they were only able to retrieve one of the pilots.

“My team, myself and one other person took action,” Bonney said. “I entered the water, retrieved the semi-conscious pilot, checked his injuries, stabilized him and transferred him to the vessel. Once back to base, he was transferred to ambulance. Our team received a commendation for our actions that day, and I am happy to report that both pilots survived the incident.”

This is just one moment in the 3.5 years of Bonney’s time on active duty. In December of 1990, her status would change to “reserve” for the next 7.5 years.

Bonney said she made many friends throughout those years but has since lost touch with most, losing a few who did not return from Desert Storm.

“However, my best friend joined the Army, after I joined the Navy,” Bonney said. “We were able to stay in touch and be a support to each other, through changes of duty stations, and even with that Army/Navy rivalry, we have been friends for 36 years.”

Bonney said she thinks her time in the service played a major role in creating the person she is today: fiercely loyal, attentive to detail, and having a “get it done” attitude.

“One of the life’s biggest challenges is having an end goal, but no direct path to getting there,” Bonney said. “I think most service members would agree, that our experiences in the service taught us to find a way. We tend to think outside the box and utilize, what I call creative critical thinking.”

Bonney, who now lives in Washington County, said her military service has bled into every aspect of her life including in the raising of her daughter, who claims Bonney “ran our house like boot camp.”

“But the best thing for me, is the sense of camaraderie with other service men and women,” Bonney said. “It is a common bond between us all, even if we have never met before, we are brothers and sisters. We love our country, we love our constitution and we would still fight to maintain the freedoms that every citizen takes for granted.

"We know the price of those freedoms, we’ve paid it, in our own sacrifices, as well as the sacrifices of those comrades we have lost.”

Bonney said the decision to serve is not one to make lightly.

“Know what you are getting into, do your research and make an informed decision,” Bonney said. “It is a noble thing, it is a selfless act, but it can offer great rewards.”

When asked if she would do it all over again, Bonney said there is no question about it, she would.

“When 9/11 happened, I almost re-enlisted, but I had a young child at home,” Bonney said. “It takes a special person to stand up and say, ‘I don’t know you, but I will protect you. I will trade my life for yours.’

"Essentially, that’s what you do when you enlist, you volunteer to put the safety, security and freedoms of others, ahead of your own. No matter what your job is in the service, no matter the branch you choose, you are serving to protect the very freedoms, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and so many more, that most in this country take for granted. We have those freedoms because someone paid the price.”