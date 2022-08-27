Brinkley's passion was to help others

He was a devoted patriot, dearly loved his country and was always happy. In fact, Melvin “Mel” Lee Brinkley Jr.’s mother Lola Ruth nicknamed her son “Sonny” because he was such a happy baby.

Mel and his brother Michael and sister Joyce grew up in Piedmont and later moved to St. Francois County where Mel graduated from Farmington High School in 1987.

Mel proudly served his country twice, in the Marine Corps and in the Army National Guard. He had followed in his family’s footsteps by joining the military. His grandfather served in the U.S. Army, and an uncle who often told stories of how he lost his finger while in the military. Those stories fascinated Mel as a little kid, and he listened intently to them.

Mel served first in the Army National Guard. After the events of Sept. 11, 2001, he wanted to serve his country like so many other Americans. But the National Guard hadn’t been called, so Mel joined the Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. He served overseas in Kenya and was part of Operation Desert Storm. While serving in Iraq, he was helping to transport U.S. military by plane who had been killed when he experienced a surprise attack.

While in the Marine Corps, Mel’s duty was logistics embarkation specialist. He also earned the rank of sergeant and numerous awards or citations including National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Kuwaiti Liberation Medal, Sharp Shooter Expert and Rifle Expert Badge.

Mel had married before joining the Army National Guard. After serving overseas in the Marine Corps, he shifted his focus back to his family and they returned to Bonne Terre. He and his wife had three children, Amanda, Melvin III and Stacy.

Mel and his wife later divorced.

He met Shirley Gaddy in October 2014. Shirley met Mel at a time in her life after she was also divorced but wasn’t looking for another relationship.

“But Mel was so funny,” she said, “and he quickly became a light in my life that I didn’t currently have in my life.

The couple met at a costume party. Mel was dressed as a biker and Shirley was dressed as Anna Nicole Smith.

“Mel came right up to me when he first saw me and I just laughed at him all night,” Shirley said.

The next day when the two saw each other in “real clothes,” Mel told Shirley, “You’re beautiful.”

The couple has not been apart since 2014. They married on Halloween in 2016.

They have been active in the St. Francois County Veterans of Foreign War Post 2426. In fact, Mel has held nearly every leadership position in the local organization, from commander to various other positions. He’s also held many leadership roles at the district level.

Mel was originally a member of the Bonne Terre VFW but later transferred his membership to the Desloge post.

He was one of eight charter members of the District 8 Riders. The group was started around 2013 with Mel being the driving force behind it. The group raises money for multiple charities including the seven veterans’ homes in Missouri and Michigan’s National Home for Children.

Mel had served as statewide “east side” captain and local captain for District 8, which includes 16 VFW posts and auxiliaries in the areas from Perryville to Ste. Genevieve and from St. James to Arnold.

“Mel took his love for riding motorcycles and combined that with helping people,” said Shirley.

Mel passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54 on June 21 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. He had just been elected as the VFW’s junior vice commander of District 8 and most recently served as vice commander and chairman of the youth activities programs for the Desloge post, and District 8 captain.

Wife Shirley said Mel has always been a delegator, an excellent leader within the VFW post and loved everyone.

“He was one of the driving forces of this post,” she said. “He will be greatly missed.”

Mel was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 598 in Leadwood, AMVETS, Legacy Life member of VFW Post 2426 in Desloge, American Legion Post 83 in Bonne Terre, life member of Order of the Cootie Grape Nuts 56, and No. 1 of the First 8 District VFW Riders.

Shirley said Mel was taken far too soon. He was the love of her life and he was “Sonny” because he was always sunny and happy. She said he was compassionate and always friendly with everyone.

“We just didn’t have enough time together,” she said.

Shirley said Mel made the best omelets. He loved to fish, research his family history, take the boat out on the lake, spend time with his family, and watch St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.

He also drove his Harley Davidson motorcycle everywhere. The couple often went on road trips together all over the country.

“Mel has ridden motorcycles all his life,” said Shirley. “He’s been in love with Harley Davidsons since he was young.”

He worked as an IT specialist for the past 22 years at Millipore Sigma.

Park Hills resident Joe Misuraca has known Mel for 26 years and described him as his lifelong best friend who was just like a brother.

He said Mel was understanding, smart, kind, generous and always fearless.

“Mel just wanted everybody to be happy and wanted the best for everyone,” he said. “He never met a stranger.”

The pair met years ago when their sons were in Cub Scouts and Misuraca was the Scout leader. Mel ended up being co-leader with him for Cub Scout Pack 432 for about five years.

Misuraca recalled sitting at Scout Camp with Mel with their feet kicked up by the fire while they talked about the boys and their activities and shared Army stories. One time they had a Dutch oven cobbler-cooking contest. Although it was never officially decided whose was the best, Mel always assumed his dessert came in second place and told Misuraca, “I’ll get you next time.”

After that, the friends lost touch with each other for several years after Misuraca got out of Scouting while Mel held many positions in the organization.

When they ran into each other years later, Mel recruited Misuraca, who’d served in the Army for almost eight years, to join the VFW.

According to Misuraca, Mel had a different style of leadership than most people.

“He wasn’t an in-your-face kind of leader but was the kind of person who wanted you to understand where he was coming from,” he said. “He did it in such a polite manner and believed in leading by example. He also always took the hard way over the easy way.”

Mel approached problems calmly and was consistently the voice of reason. He looked at situations objectively and tried to consider the other person’s perspective.

“Mel would say, ‘This person is a troubled veteran,’” said Misuraca. “We need to be there for him and understand why he acted that way.”

Misuraca said Mel was a big advocate of supporting his community and was passionate about helping his fellow veterans.

“Everything I’ve learned and done with the VFW I can contribute to Mel,” said Misuraca. “He’s passed along so much knowledge and always supported me. He was a good moral compass for so many. He was my mentor, my friend, and my brother.”

Misuraca said when people walked in the door at the VFW post, Mel had a smile on his face and greeted that person. He also had a corny sense of humor.

He loved to get into character while singing karaoke to Clarence Carter’s song “Strokin’” which the post members found hysterical. He often tried to get post members to join in singing “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow,” the popular song from the movie “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” He also enjoyed singing Bruno Mars’ song “Uptown Funk” and even occasionally showed up with an Elvis mask to sing “Teddy Bear.”

Regardless of whether Mel was joking around, singing karaoke or working to help others, he was passionate about the things he believed in the most. He loved his family dearly, was devoted to his country, and wanted to help his fellow veterans.