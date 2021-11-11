Burns recalls his father coming home from WWII

In recognition of Veterans Day, Americans will honor and remember those brave men and women who once served or are now serving in the United States armed forces.
In our country's desire to recognize those who have fought for the nation's freedoms, often overlooked are the families of veterans and the heartaches and difficulties they experienced while awaiting the return of their loved ones serving in the military.
Farmington resident E. Dean Burns has written an autobiography titled, “Down the Burns Stretch.” Two chapters in the book deal with his birth in 1940, what he lived through as a child during World War II, and how he and his family coped while his father, William Adolph Burns, served two years overseas. They offer a unique perspective, seldom documented, on the hardships often experienced by those who remained at home during World War II.
“I celebrate Veterans Day to honor my dad and other Americans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the good life I have today,” he said.
Quoting self-help author Napoleon Hill, Burns recites “…hardship and adversity are a common language of nature in which she speaks to all living creatures and teaches them many things they would not learn in any other way.” Again quoting Hill, he said, “Every adversity carries with it the seed of an equivalent benefit.”
Burns asserts that this "law" has been tested and manifested throughout his life.
“My parents were very poor," he said. "They grew up during the [Great] Depression. They got married and lived in the stave mill camp on Big Creek. Pioneer Cooperage was the company that owned the stave mill.”
Burns was born at the stave mill camp in Shannon County. With the timber industry declining at the time, his parents decided to hitch a ride to St. Louis to seek employment. They moved into a brick three-story apartment complex in the Lafayette Park area where they shared a two-room apartment with two other families.
“Six adults and three children shared a kitchen and bedroom,” he said. “A bathroom down the hall was shared with other families in the apartment complex.”
Owning no vehicle, Burn's father traveled to work at various jobs by street car. He finally found steady work at Ruberoid where he made asbestos shingles. In the meantime, Burns was soon joined by two brothers, the youngest of whom was born with hydrocephalus in August 1943.
“My mother was in the City Hospital of St. Louis when the baby was born,” he said. “The stress of having three children in three years, moving from place to place, economic distress, and lack of prenatal care probably caused the deformation of the child. Mere existence was the issue of the day.”
Right after the third child was born, Burns recounted that his father was drafted for service in World War II. His father’s concern about being killed in the war and leaving a wife and three children in the city led to the family's final move — back south to Reynolds County. There, his parents purchased 80 acres on Highway 72, five miles east of Bunker.
“When we moved, Mom and Dad had bought some furniture from the landlady,” he said. “That was loaded onto the back of the truck. Mom, the hydrocephalic baby, and my brother Dick rode in the cab of the truck with the man. Dad and I rode in the back of the truck from St. Louis to Bunker, 150 miles, with the furniture.”
Burns’ father was inducted into the Army at Jefferson Barracks on Dec. 8, 1943. While waiting to board a train to Louisiana for basic training, the Red Cross contacted him with the news that his youngest child was dying. He arranged for a two-week leave and returned to Bunker where the hydrocephalic child died, one month to the day after he had entered the Army. Even though Burns had just turned 4 years old at the time, he vividly remembers the day his little brother was laid to rest.
“My brother, mother, and I rode to the cemetery in a Model A Ford driven by my uncle. We followed a logging truck. The casket of my brother was hauled on that truck with my father dressed in his military uniform hunched over it as he rode in the cold breeze of that open flatbed truck.
“I remember that black and white pictures were taken with Dad in his uniform with family members at our home on Highway 72 before he returned to the Army. The pictures revealed somber and sad faces of the family as patches of snow lay on the ground.”
Burns' father left again for Jefferson Barracks en route to Louisiana and then to Europe where he landed at Utah Beach approximately two weeks after D-Day. The elder Burns was stationed with the 1376th Engineering Petroleum Distribution Company, a division of the Corps of Engineers that installed a pipeline from Cherbourg, France, into Germany. He received a Bronze Star for his involvement in the battle of Saint Lô.
Burns recalled listening to the news at home on a battery-powered radio while coal oil lamps lit the room until the day Rural Electric Association installed electricity. He remembered the excitement felt by his family when they received letters, photos, and other items from his father during his time in France.
Relating the immensely complicated process involved in his father's return home from the war, Burns recalled that it all began with the mailman stopping to speak to his mother.
“He informed my mother that her husband had arrived in New York City from France,” Burns said. “The mailman told her that [my] father had called Highley’s General Merchandise Store in Bunker and wanted his wife and the boys at the store when he called back that afternoon.”
When they arrived at the store and listened as their father spoke on the phone, Burns and his brother couldn’t speak because they were unable to comprehend what was happening.
Detailing the extensive trip his father had to endure while returning home from France in 1945, Burns said, “He was to sail from France on the Queen Mary, a modern transport ship. However, a small freight ship, the ‘William Cushing,’ picked up a load of soldiers at La Havre, France, to bring them to New York. The weather was turbulent and took several more days than expected.”
According to Burns, his father suffered severe sea sickness on the ship and weighed only 128 pounds upon being discharged from the Army.
“Dad boarded a train in New York and traveled to Jefferson Barracks,” he said. “He was officially separated from the Army with an honorable discharge on Jan. 10, 1946.”
At this point, one would think the trip was almost over. However, in 1946 travel was still a travail from St. Louis to Bunker despite few cars traveling the roads at that time. Burns explained that his father had to ride a bus to Ironton.
“There he loaded his baggage on the back of the Wallen Bus Line mail truck,” he said. “He climbed on under the tarpaulin on the back of the truck to ride the last 50 miles home.”
Recalling his father's arrival home from a land of war to a land of peace, Burns begins his recollection with the mail truck pulling up into the driveway.
“Mother, my brother, and I were standing in the middle of the living room looking out the window. Mother said, ‘He’s here! Our daddy is home! Who is going to get to him first?’ The truck driver got out of his truck and walked around back. He nodded his head in affirmation to my mother who was standing at the open door.
"The driver untied the tarpaulin covering the mail on the back of the truck, and a man dressed in a United States Army uniform climbed off the back of the truck. Mother ran to meet him as the truck driver unloaded Dad’s baggage. My brother and I stood frozen side by side on the front porch. Two little boys were in shock. Dad picked up both of us and held us for a long time. My brother and I were still silent. It was real. After two long years, our daddy had arrived at last.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal.
