Burns recalls his father coming home from WWII

Right after the third child was born, Burns recounted that his father was drafted for service in World War II. His father’s concern about being killed in the war and leaving a wife and three children in the city led to the family's final move — back south to Reynolds County. There, his parents purchased 80 acres on Highway 72, five miles east of Bunker.

“When we moved, Mom and Dad had bought some furniture from the landlady,” he said. “That was loaded onto the back of the truck. Mom, the hydrocephalic baby, and my brother Dick rode in the cab of the truck with the man. Dad and I rode in the back of the truck from St. Louis to Bunker, 150 miles, with the furniture.”

Burns’ father was inducted into the Army at Jefferson Barracks on Dec. 8, 1943. While waiting to board a train to Louisiana for basic training, the Red Cross contacted him with the news that his youngest child was dying. He arranged for a two-week leave and returned to Bunker where the hydrocephalic child died, one month to the day after he had entered the Army. Even though Burns had just turned 4 years old at the time, he vividly remembers the day his little brother was laid to rest.