Father, husband, teacher, coach, mentor and soldier

Pierson said they lost some people he knew.

“All you can do is remember what they did for us,” he said.

He is currently assigned as the operations officer at the 35th Engineer Brigade at Fort Leonard Wood. It is part of a larger corps and in charge of any engineer task.

Right before joining the National Guard, Pierson married Colleen Kennel on June 5, 1993. The two met in the fall of 1992, when both were hired as teachers in the Lutie School District, in Theodosia, Missouri. They taught there for a few years and Pierson taught for one year in Lesterville, before the couple both moved to Fredericktown to teach, beginning in fall 1997.

“My wife has been the most supportive person that there ever could be,” Pierson said. “I missed a whole year away from my children. Being away from your family for a whole year is tough.

He said the time away from his family was the most difficult part of serving.

“That’s the number one thing,” Pierson said. “You hate being away from your family. That’s one of the reasons I never joined the regular Army. I never wanted to do it full time. I never wanted to put my family though it.”

Still, Pierson said he has no regrets.