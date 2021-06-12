Father, husband, teacher, coach, mentor and soldier

For more than 35 years, Mike Pierson has found a way to juggle a family, a career, and his desire to serve his country.
He says the reason he has been involved in the military for 35 years is because he has not been burnt out.
“I can do my school job, and my coaching job, and still be a civilian,” Pierson said. “Then, when it comes time to be a soldier, I can be a soldier.”
Pierson, the son of Michael J. and Dorothy M. Pierson, graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1985. He attended Mineral Area College for two and half years and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1991.
Like many veterans, Pierson’s desire to serve in the military came from a relative. In this case, his father.
“I guess when my dad would come home from angel training and he’d bring us little presents and Army stuff, things like that, I just knew,” Pierson said. “I wasn’t for sure, but I knew it was definitely a possibility.
"I liked what my dad did. I liked that he would come home wearing camouflage. Since my dad would let me be around tanks, there’s nothing like 58 tons rolling down the street and feeling the ground shake when it goes by. That’s just awesome.”
Pierson enlisted in December 1984, in Farmington as a 19E armor crewman in the U.S. Army Reserves.
“They were drill sergeants and they were armor,” Pierson said. “That means if we went to war, we would train people coming into the Army to be tankers and then we would ship off with them. That was the idea behind that unit.”
In the summer of 1985, he did basic training and AIT (advanced individual training).
“They take your basic training everyone goes through and then your specialty training, whatever you’re going to do in the Army, your job, and they combine it for tankers,” Pierson said
Tankers are armored crewman on a tank. They drive the tanks, or they load the gun or they are the gunner.
Pierson graduated from Fort Knox as the No. 1 recruit while attending One Station Unit Training. He received the George S. Patton Jr. outstanding tanker award.
“They promoted me from E1 to E3, which is like private to private first class,” Pierson said. “I came back and started drilling with my new Army Reserve unit and did that for 11 years.”
He went to Drill Sergeant School and graduated in 1988, in Granite City, Illinois. He also became an instructor at the Drill Sergeant School from 1989 to 1991.
The unit disbanded in the late 1990s, but before that Pierson joined the National Guard. He was a drill sergeant.
Pierson said he went back to the unit and it was getting close to disbanding time. An acquaintance was in the National Guard and he got Pierson interested in joining. In the summer of 1994, he joined the National Guard in Aurora, Missouri in an aviation unit. He worked in supply.
In 1995, he went to Officer Candidate School (OCS) through the National Guard. He had already graduated from college and graduated from state OCS as a second lieutenant, in Jefferson City.
Pierson said he had several challenging and diverse assignments in the National Guard.
Pierson went to Panama twice. The first time he went, the unit built hurricane-proof medical clinics and schools. He said he broke his foot in a ladder accident.
“The second time was 2019,” Pierson said. “We went and trained the Panamanian army to defend the canal.
"We trained their staff on how to move in troops and fight a little war if they ever had guerrilla warfare down there. We had interpreters and we would take our guys and they would talk about how to set up defensive units. An operation officer like me would train their operation officer.”
He went to the Dominican Republic and fixed schools, poured concrete, tore down roofs, and built sidewalks.
They built the Alaskan Road Project at Metlakatla, Alaska.
“I cut trees for two weeks on a logger crew,” Pierson said. “It was fun, but it was a lot of work.”
The unit worked security for the 2002 winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
Pierson was deployed to Iraq in 2004 as a platoon leader for B Co. of the 1140th Engineers in Perryville. His platoon instructed an Iraqi Civil Defense Corps for eight months.
“I was assigned as first lieutenant, and during eight months of that tour, we trained the Iraqi National Guard and we were located out of Alkut, Iraq,” Pierson said.
That mission ended and he went to Baghdad and worked under General Petraeus with the Multinational Security Transition Command. He worked for that organization for four months.
“We ran the engineer section of that organization and we would go in and provide the engineer expertise to provide infrastructure and repair their bases,” Pierson said.
Pierson said they would get shot at when traveling between Camp Liberty and the “Green Zone.”
He said he was “not nervous, because over there, you knew if your time was up, your time was up. You have just got to accept it. There were some people who wouldn’t got out, mostly younger people. The older you get, you just realize, if it’s your time, it’s your time.”
Pierson said they lost some people he knew.
“All you can do is remember what they did for us,” he said.
He is currently assigned as the operations officer at the 35th Engineer Brigade at Fort Leonard Wood. It is part of a larger corps and in charge of any engineer task.
Right before joining the National Guard, Pierson married Colleen Kennel on June 5, 1993. The two met in the fall of 1992, when both were hired as teachers in the Lutie School District, in Theodosia, Missouri. They taught there for a few years and Pierson taught for one year in Lesterville, before the couple both moved to Fredericktown to teach, beginning in fall 1997.
“My wife has been the most supportive person that there ever could be,” Pierson said. “I missed a whole year away from my children. Being away from your family for a whole year is tough.
He said the time away from his family was the most difficult part of serving.
“That’s the number one thing,” Pierson said. “You hate being away from your family. That’s one of the reasons I never joined the regular Army. I never wanted to do it full time. I never wanted to put my family though it.”
Still, Pierson said he has no regrets.
“I wouldn’t be in it if I had regrets,” he said. “Would I do it all over again? Yes I would. Some of the missions are tough, when you lose soldiers and people get hurt. That’s the hard part.
"You look at society and certain people do different jobs, and one of my jobs is being soldier. I could have chosen something different, but I didn’t.”
Pierson said his favorite part of being in the military is all of the friends he’s met from all over Missouri.
“I have met so many different people,” he said. “And now, I am still meeting new people. What’s great is when you reconnect with people that you haven’t seen for four or five or 10 years.”
One of those was Fred Renshaw, who was featured in the Stories of Honor on May 1.
“I saw that and I didn’t recognize him,” Pierson said.
Pierson said Renshaw was his first drill sergeant.
“Oh yes, I remember (Pierson) well,” Renshaw said. “He was very motivated. He was a good soldier. He did his job well.”
Pierson talked about leading by example and creating an impression on younger soldiers.
“You look back, when you have a reunion, I had a guy tell me ‘I have never seen you angry,’” Pierson said. “I said, ‘Well, you can’t do that in front of people.’ You can get upset in your own room. Your soldiers don’t need to see that, because all they need to focus on is the job at hand.
"When you pour all of your efforts into something and they’re there with you watching you do that, and back at the time I’m not their favorite person as the first lieutenant in charge of them, and you have to get things done. But they still respect you, because you’re a hard worker. That’s one thing they understand.”
Pierson said it is very much the same as being a teacher or coach.
“The whole challenge of being a coach or teacher, even in the military is finding the words or the phrases you can use to motivate people,” he said. “You have to make them know that what you think is important should be important to them because it helps with the overall mission.”
Pierson retired from teaching after the 2019 school year. He continued to coach track at Fredericktown High School through this year.
Fredericktown Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said Pierson was one of the first people he met when he began working at Fredericktown 25 years ago.
“Mike will do anything for anybody, and I have always been amazed at how talented and skilled he is in a variety of areas. He is a gifted carpenter, mechanic and outdoorsman, as well as a coach and math teacher. He often would use his mechanical and wood working skills to engage students in real life skills outside of math.
"As a track coach, he has successfully sent many students to the podium and the state track meet and has an affinity for watching an athlete's technique and helping them work and adjust. Mike often served as a mentor for many young men who may not have had a positive male role model in their lives. I would often hear about the fishing trips. Mike was dedicated to the Fredericktown R-1 School District and at the same time dedicated to his country through his lifelong military career. He has definitely been an asset to our students.”
Pierson’s advice for anyone considering entering the military is simple.
“You always have to have it in the back of your mind, I might go somewhere that’s not so safe,” he said. “That’s number one, but you get out of it, what you put into it. It’s like anything else in life. It doesn’t matter if it’s soccer practice, or going to school or your job, whatever you do, know that you get out of the military what you put into it.”
While he has retired from teaching and (possibly) from coaching, Pierson, whose rank is now lieutenant colonel, is sticking with the military a little longer.
“I’m going to stay with the Guard five more years, until I turn 60,” he said. “That’s when they have to kick you out. Sixty years old, you’re done.”