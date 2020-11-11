Hafner: A proud veteran

“I am a far more assertive person now and will stand up for myself and others,” she said.

Overall, she said her military service was “better than I could have ever expected. The travel, comradery and experiences all made me the person I am today.”

Hafner has two young daughters, Lillian, 10, and Lydia, 4. She said she will fully support her girls if they decide to pursue a career in the military. In fact, she said she would support any young person who is undecided about what they want to do with their lives.

She said, “Join the military to gain experience, travel and receive tuition assistance benefits to further your education.”

Hafner added that a four-year military obligation enables individuals to gain Veteran Affairs benefits such as medical insurance, home loans and GI Bill benefits like financial assistance for training programs, college and graduate school.

“I believe there’s more of a misconception about the Veteran’s Administration healthcare system,” she said. “I hear many complaints from people about the services received, but my experiences since 2005 have been 100% positive.”