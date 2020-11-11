Hafner: A proud veteran

There are more than 17 million veterans in the United States. According to the most recent U.S. Census data, about 10% of that total is women.
Many men have served their country and made a lasting impact as a result of their service. Women have also selflessly served their country. They, too, have left legacies that have shaped the nation. These brave women’s sacrifices, experiences and unique perspectives have contributed to the country’s rich history.
Christina (Tiefenauer) Hafner, of Fredericktown, is a licensed professional counselor. She joined the U.S. Navy in 1997 to serve her country and attain college fund benefits. She chose the Navy based on job and travel opportunities which she was offered.
Reflecting on the day she enlisted, Hafner recalls being especially eager, yet nervous, to begin her new journey. Her family and friends were supportive of her decision.
During basic training, Hafner experienced many hours of classroom training to learn Naval history and traditions, hands-on training in firefighting, seamanship, weapons handling and more. The new recruits also learned to march in formation everywhere they went on base.
For her, Hafner said it was not difficult to adapt to military life.
“I liked the structure and discipline,” she said, “and I missed my family and friends the most.”
Hafner was stationed in the Navy’s Beachmaster Unit Two (BMU-2), an amphibious beach party unit based at Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek in Virginia for five years. BMU-2 provides Naval Beach Party Teams (BPTs) for deployment in conjunction with Expeditionary Forces in order to provide beach and surf zone salvage and to facilitate the landing and movement over the beach of troops, equipment, supplies and the evacuation of casualties, prisoners-of-war and non-combatants.
From 2002 to 2005, Hafner was involved in the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Atlantic, to conduct world-class expeditionary warrior training and instruction in the doctrine, tactics and techniques of naval expeditionary warfare with a focus on amphibious operations. This was to support operational commanders in maintaining forces ready to project military power from the sea.
Hafner was part of the Mobile Inshore Undersea Warfare Unit for the next three years. This was a component of the Navy’s Force Protection Package tasked with providing seaward security to joint logistics over-the-shore operations from either a port or harbor complex or unimproved beach sites.
She ended her Naval career in 2011 after working for three years at the Naval Reserve Center in Kansas City, Missouri, to assist with providing support to the Naval Station Bahrain.
Throughout her experience in the military, Hafner said she learned many things about herself during the time she served. She also gained self-confidence as a result of her service.
“I am a far more assertive person now and will stand up for myself and others,” she said.
Overall, she said her military service was “better than I could have ever expected. The travel, comradery and experiences all made me the person I am today.”
Hafner has two young daughters, Lillian, 10, and Lydia, 4. She said she will fully support her girls if they decide to pursue a career in the military. In fact, she said she would support any young person who is undecided about what they want to do with their lives.
She said, “Join the military to gain experience, travel and receive tuition assistance benefits to further your education.”
Hafner added that a four-year military obligation enables individuals to gain Veteran Affairs benefits such as medical insurance, home loans and GI Bill benefits like financial assistance for training programs, college and graduate school.
“I believe there’s more of a misconception about the Veteran’s Administration healthcare system,” she said. “I hear many complaints from people about the services received, but my experiences since 2005 have been 100% positive.”
Hafner said she is grateful for the support she and fellow veterans, as well as soldiers who are currently serving in the military, receive.
“We are celebrated in many ways, with parades, meals provided, ceremonies held at veterans’ memorials, etc.,” she said, “all of which are excellent ways for Americans to show their appreciation.”
Hafner and so many more who have proudly served their country is proof that their contributions are invaluable and deeply appreciated not only today but every day.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
