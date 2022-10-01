Joe Holloway reflects on fixing planes, realities of war, and the strength of family

For 32 years, Park Hills native Joe Holloway Jr. served his country in both the US Army and Air Force, meeting four presidents and forming life-long friendships in the uncertainty and challenges of war.

Holloway's military career began straight out of high school. In 1982, he graduated from Central High School before joining the Army, where he would work as a combat engineer for the next three years. Holloway decided to make a move to the Air Force when he married his wife in 1985.

"My wife, Darla, and I talked it over and decided it was best to switch to the Air Force because it's much more family orientated," Holloway explained. "So, March of '85, I went into the Air Force, did my second boot camp. I got to do boot camp twice."

In the Air Force, Holloway worked as an aerospace ground equipment mechanic, also referred to as a ground support mechanic.

"I worked on all the equipment and serviced the airplane on the ground," he said. "Their generators, air conditioners, the hydraulic units, checked their flaps and their brakes, landing gear when he was on the ground.

Throughout his Air Force career, Holloway worked with a wide range of the military's biggest and best flying machines.

"I was really, really fortunate working with different airframes over the years," he said. "I started out with refuelers, the tankers, and the B-52s. Then I went to the B-1s, which were new then in '86-'87; I was stationed in South Dakota and Montana with them."

In 1989, Holloway began working with fighter jets like the F-4 and later the F-15s. The last leg of Holloway's military journey brought him back to Missouri, where he worked with the infamous B-2 Stealth Bombers at Whiteman Air Force Base from 2008-2014.

As an airplane mechanic, Holloway's job sometimes included servicing Air Force One, the president's aircraft. He said he met four presidents: Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. Holloway even got the chance to talk with Clinton about visiting parts of Missouri, like Poplar Bluff, which the former president had done when he was younger living in Arkansas.

Holloway said his desire to serve his country was sparked at an early age during a time when scenes of soldiers fighting war oversees were broadcast nightly into American living rooms.

"As a young kid, I watched Walter Cronkite in the evenings with my dad," he recalled. "I mean, back then, you had three stations on TV, and you had to turn the antenna. Of course, I was born in '64, so I watched a lot of Vietnam, and I always said I was going to do that as a kid."

Holloway said he grew up with the images of Army soldiers in his mind. Even when a shot at playing college football was knocking at his door, his sights remained set on a military future.

"My senior year in high school, I played football for Central, and I had a chance to go play football in Arkansas," he said. "And I joined the Army instead because that's what I always wanted to do."

Fast forward to 2007, when Holloway was stationed in Iraq at the Balad Air Base, also known as Camp Anaconda, 40 miles north of Baghdad in the Sunni Triangle.

"That was one of the major times where we were mortared and RPGed a lot," Holloway recalled.

To keep busy, Holloway said he volunteered for 12 hours a day, seven days a week. He said he would volunteer in the hospital three or four days a week.

"You have nothing else to do," he explained. "And so they had a program there; as volunteers, you could go in, and you could wipe beds, unload trucks ... so the nursing staff and doctors could pay more attention to the soldiers and Marines coming in.

"That was where I got my first glimpse of what war actually does to a person," he said. "What the IEDs did, tore limbs off, you know, killed people."

Holloway said before that time, he hadn't seen much bloodshed in the Air Force or in his three years with the Army. He witnessed the dire realities of war up close while volunteering in the field hospital tents.

"There was an instance where another guy and I had volunteered, and we went out to the helipad to pick up two wounded one night," said Holloway. "There was a convoy that hit an IED coming into the base and [the helicopter] had picked up several wounded. So when they landed, we were expecting guys to walk off [the helicopter] and to have already been bandaged, you know, and we'd help them into the ER."

"I'll never forget, the crew chief opened the door, and blood started going everywhere because the helo was still running," he explained. "And we started carting bodies out of there."

Holloway said after he helped bring the wounded soldiers into the ER area, he started to leave but was called back in by a nurse to help. Later, after the soldiers were stabilized, he stuck around and helped one of the injured soldiers get his mind off the traumatic situation.

A chaplain happened to overhear Holloway's reassuring efforts, asking if Holloway had received training with such a helpful bedside manner. Holloway chalked it up to divine influence, saying, "the good Lord put me in there, and the good Lord made sure that I knew what to say."

Holloway would experience other IED destruction later in his time, serving 12 months in Afghanistan. He said the first improvised explosive device they encountered was on Sept. 10, 2011.

"The one we hit that day was when we were coming back, and he got the back of our truck and the front of the truck behind us," said Holloway. "I mean, besides brain rattle, as we call it, the gunner in the third vehicle was the only one that really got 'injured-injured,' so to speak. You could see he got burned; his face got burned from the blast. And he was an Air Force guy.

"We'd been in-country for several months at that time, and when it finally happens, you know, it's like … because you wait for it," Holloway said. "From the time I stepped foot in that country, you just wait. It's like, 'I'm gonna die today, I'm gonna die today.' And then after so long, you just get used to it, and it's like 'if I die today, I die today.'"

Accepting that death could come at any time is a mentality shared by countless soldiers in all wars. However, Holloway still had opportunities to come home to Missouri on leave and spend time with his family while stationed overseas.

"My youngest, Sam, was a junior in high school," he noted. "Of course, Central has had a good football team the last several years, but I missed his junior year [playing football], which was a really good year for him.

"I did get to surprise him when I came home on R&R," said Holloway. "You get 15 days if you're in-country for a year, and I surprised him at a football game in St. Louis. He didn't know I was coming home."

Holloway said his wife, Darla, was working as an RN at Parkland Health Center at the time. He holds tremendous gratitude for Darla, who lovingly cared for their family when he was away.

"All those years, a lot of times the spouses and the kids go through so much," he said. "My wife … anniversaries, birthdays, holidays … she had to endure it all and hold the household together. Darla ... she was a saint. She married into the military, so she really didn't know what she was getting into at the time."

Holloway was joined by his wife, kids, mother, and father at Whiteman Air Force Base in June 2014 when he retired. "It was it was a good day," he said.

As far as friends made while serving, Holloway mentioned that he gets together each year with three buddies he met in Afghanistan.

"It's a bond that you can never get in the civilian world," he said of the friendships formed. "It's a brotherhood that most people don't understand. When you're going through every day waiting to die, you depend on each other, especially in combat. It's just not you; it's a whole team."