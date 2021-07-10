Jumping in to save lives at home and at war

"There are 12 men because they can split into two teams or even four teams," Leigh said. "You jump with your group or in teams. Sometimes one of my medics wouldn't go and I would take over. The missions were real, I cannot tell you some, but they are real missions. You just jump wherever it is, in the middle of the jungle, wherever you need to jump."

Leigh said he has jumped about 190 times and had a few close calls.

"I screwed up my neck on a jump when the Air Force threw me early and I landed on a tree and got hung up," Leigh said. "I hung for 30 minutes until I undid everything and climbed down."

Leigh said he had a couple parachute malfunctions during a few of his jumps.

"The first malfunction I had some problems with the main shoot and had to pull the reserve," Leigh said. "The other one was not good. It deployed but I was already almost at the ground. My coccyx has been broken about four times. What happens is you hit and the energy goes up. That is why my whole spine is compressed and I have nothing but fusions. You just learn to live."

Leigh never made it into the 150 jump club because many of his jumps were not recorded and documentation was needed.

He said if he had the choice to do it all over again, he definitely would.