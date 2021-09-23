Landrum speaks at POW/MIA ceremony

“Today is the day that we say that these men and women are not statistics. They were young Americans with the same hopes and dreams and aspirations that all of us have. They were a part of our family as Americans. For most of them, the remains are out there, scattered around the world, lying in battlefields across Europe, the South Pacific, the Korean Peninsula and the jungles of Southeast Asia. And some, the sands of the Middle East. They lay down their lives in every possible way, but they all have one thing in common. They are still far away from home.”

Continuing his speech, Landrum said there are thousands of families that love them and miss them still.

“Mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers; children who will never forget,” he said. “When those families got the news about their service member, in their hearts a circle was opened up on that day. Try as they might, every single day they cannot get that circle closed.

"Every year, the Norman Rigdon VFW Post has this event to cause people to stop and think about our prisoners of war and those people who are missing in action, and I’m thankful that you do. We need to remember and honor these people. We need to support those families, we need to support the POW/MIA organizations that are working to find them and bring them back.”