Marines molded Klaus into the man he is today

The attacks on the nation on Sept. 11, 2001, deeply impacted Ryan Klaus. He had visited the twin towers two years before the attacks. When he saw the events unfold live on TV, that made him want to take action.

Klaus’s father, Nick, was a Marine. His grandfathers Vincent and Robert served in the U.S. Army, one in Korea and both in Vietnam. His sister Lisa served in the Army. Several uncles served in the Navy and Army. Four cousins served in the Army.

Before the Sept. 11 attacks, Klaus also wanted to be a Marine. The events of 9/11 solidified his decision to become a Marine.

Klaus has always been extremely competitive and strived to be the best, so the Marine Corps was the perfect fit for him.

He completed basic training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego in 2009. Although this training was tough, it also developed his character and helped him establish several relationships which he still has today.

After basic training, Klaus went to job training and then to his first duty station at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he served for four years at 2nd Maintenance Battalion. In addition, he completed one tour of duty to Afghanistan.

When he returned, Klaus went to Champaign, Illinois, where he served as a recruiter for three years. Then he traveled to Yakima, Washington, and served as the motor pool chief, licensing office and maintenance chief for 4th Tanks Battalion Bravo Co. for a little more than a year.

While in the service, Klaus trained to learn diesel mechanics. Although this was his primary duty, he was also a combat marksmanship coach.

After recruiting duty, he became a licensing officer and assisted several Marines with obtaining their licenses to drive military trucks and equipment.

“I volunteered for every class and educational opportunity while I was in the Marines,” he said, “and as a result, I was promoted ahead of most of my peers.”

He earned more than 60 college credits from his military schooling and learned how to do everything to a diesel truck, from changing oil and tires to completely tearing down and rebuilding engines, transmissions and differentials, and everything else in between.

Klaus said there were a few meals he actually enjoyed while in the military. His favorite was the chili mac Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE).

“I would trade my snack bread and peanut butter for crackers and jalapeno cheese and would then mix it all together with Tabasco and that became my favorite meal while in training and in Afghanistan,” he said.

His least favorite meal was the veggie omelet MRE.

During his almost 10 years of military service, Klaus developed close relationships with six fellow Marines with whom he still maintains regular contact.

“My favorite memories of my service all revolve around my fellow Marines and the stuff we did together both on, but especially off, duty,” he said. “Those memories will be the ones I hold onto forever and the stories I tell the most.”

He said he spent more time with his fellow Marines than he did with his wife and kids at the time.

“We worked out together, went to class, fixed trucks, ate breakfast and lunch together, hung out at each other’s house after work and on weekends (families were involved if they had them), and on deployment and training we even slept together,” he said. “This is easily the hardest thing about leaving the military and what I miss the most.”

Klaus served in the Marines for nine years. He was medically retired from Yakima and returned to Missouri in 2018. He was ranked as staff sergeant when he retired from the military. He received awards for his service as a mechanic, recruiting duty and overseas deployment.

His most memorable military story occurred in Afghanistan when he experienced a small leak on a hydraulic trailer which he took another Marine to help him fix.

“I foolishly forgot to support the neck of the trailer when I went to remove the hydraulic hose, so the entire weight of the neck was on the line he and I removed,” said Klaus. “The pressure forced the line off the fitting as we tried to loosen it, and the entire hydraulic cylinder – about 22 gallons of hydraulic oil – emptied out all over us and got into our ears, pockets, boots and literally every orifice of our uniform and bodies.”

Although the event was hilarious, it not only resulted in extensive work in cleaning up the mess but it also provided the next few weeks’ worth of jokes amongst their fellow Marines.

Klaus is grateful for the stability he has in his life now.

He said, “Knowing I get to come home and sleep in my bed every night, not having to worry about getting a call to leave my family again, but I will always miss the Marine Corps and will keep the values and traditions instilled in me, near and dear to my heart.”

Klaus said most people do not realize that serving in the military is not simply a four-year-long deployment. He lived a relatively “normal life” when not in training or on deployment. He arrived at work at 5:30 a.m. five days a week to complete physical training (PT). He ate breakfast and then worked on trucks from 7:30 a.m. to about 5 p.m. He went home after that to have dinner with his family and then enjoyed weekends with his family. They spent time on the beach and hung out with friends.

He said one common misconception about serving in the military is that personnel only perform one job.

“I wore several different hats and had several different duties while in the military,” said Klaus. “I learned things about working on vehicles, repairing and maintaining weapons, physical fitness, diet and nutrition, history, computer skills, math classes, public speaking, several things about being a leader, human resources, personal finance and taxes, even simple things like how to properly lace my shoes and put my belt on the right way.”

Klaus said there is no way he would be the man he is today – or would have had near the success he’s had – without his time in the Marines.

“Being a Marine has truly became part of my identity,” he said, “and I would encourage any American with a desire to serve and even an ounce of competitiveness to do at least one tour in the Marine Corps.”

“It changed my life for the better, provided me with opportunities to be in the position I am in with my life now professionally, and enabled me to build relationships with the closest friends I’ve ever had.”

Klaus is a resident of Park Hills. He owns Farmers Insurance, Ryan Klaus Agency, in Bonne Terre. He has one daughter and two sons. He enjoys hunting, fishing, off-roading and spending time outdoors with his kids.