Miller says it is an honor to wear the Navy uniform

Veterans Day is a time for Americans to celebrate the service of men and women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military.
Local graduate Cassandra Miller, 19, is currently serving in the Navy as a hospital corpsman stationed in San Diego.
“The military has completely changed my life,” she said. “It’s hard to believe that I’m living what was once my dream as a little girl.”
Even during her short time in the Navy, Miller said she has already had many great opportunities and feels it’s important to serve in the military to have experiences unlike anything else.
“You’re put in situations that teach you life lessons, who you are and the true meaning of life,” she said.
Miller said she has wanted to join the military ever since she was a little girl. But when her senior year in high school arrived, she was conflicted. She had college offers and wasn’t sure what to do. She turned to her faith and her prayers were answered. In November 2018 of her senior year, she enlisted in the Navy and left the following July.
It was a huge, yet exciting decision for Miller.
She offered advice to anyone considering joining the military.
“Make sure it’s 100% what you want,” she said. “Your experience is everything that you make it. Stay open minded and be ready to tackle every opportunity the military has to offer you, and you’ll have a blast. Stay positive and don’t lose sight of your goals.”
Miller said although she hasn’t been in the military as long as others have, each time she puts her uniform on she thinks of the sacrifices that have been made so she has the opportunity to even wear it.
“Knowing I have the honor to put on a uniform that says U.S. Navy on one side and my family’s name on the other makes me incredibly proud,” she said. "...I wear my uniform for my brothers and sisters that have gone before me and given the ultimate sacrifice, the ones who stand next to me ready to give their life for mine and for my country.”
She also wears her uniform for her family at home in Missouri who pray for her and give her all of the love and support in the world.
“My uniform represents family,” she said, “and I wear it humbled and honored.”
When Miller first began her career in the military, a typical day began with waking up and going for a run around the ship before work. Afterward, she and others make sure their department is ready for the day.
“We’re always doing what we can to advance our knowledge and turn to each other to help make sure everyone is at the top of their game and always striving to be the best to our patients,” said Miller.
After the workday was completed, Miller called family or friends. She prepared her uniform for the next day and then studied to further her career.
Living on a ship was a great experience for Miller. She met so many people and has been able to expand her knowledge and experience in the medical field, which is important to her.
Now, Miller does everything she did before on a ship, but now she works in a hospital.
“I come to work and learn something new every day, whether it’s about the Navy or the medical field,” she said.
“This is my career and the more I know, the more I’ll be able to help people who need it,” she said. “I joined the Navy because God has a purpose for me, and I felt it was what God was leading me to do.”
She said her experience in the military has left her “feeling so thankful to have the opportunity to help people in need.”
In addition, Miller said the men and women she serves with were once total strangers but have become her family and depend on each other.
“We all come from different backgrounds and from all over the world,” she said, “so there’s always something new to learn from each other.”
She said although they’re different from each other in many ways, “At the end of the day, we’re all sailors, we’re family and would do anything for each other.”
In the short amount of time she has been in the military, Miller has made relationships which have impacted her life forever.
“These people have been there for the lowest of lows and the greatest highs,” she said. “My journey in the Navy has just begun, so I know there’s so much more it has to offer me down the road.”
Miller said another benefit of joining the Navy has been learning the true value of life.
“It’s love, family and compassion,” she said.
In addition, Miller said she has learned the value of freedom and sacrifice.
“It’s the little victories that get you that much closer to the big goal,” she said.
She is a 2019 graduate of West County High School. She plans to begin college soon to earn a degree in nursing.
“I’m going to get a college degree for free while gaining experience in the medical field nowhere else can offer,” said Miller. “I will get to travel around the world and help people while doing it.”
She said she is truly blessed and can’t wait to see what God has in store for her.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
