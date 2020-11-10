Miller says it is an honor to wear the Navy uniform

Miller said although she hasn’t been in the military as long as others have, each time she puts her uniform on she thinks of the sacrifices that have been made so she has the opportunity to even wear it.

“Knowing I have the honor to put on a uniform that says U.S. Navy on one side and my family’s name on the other makes me incredibly proud,” she said. "...I wear my uniform for my brothers and sisters that have gone before me and given the ultimate sacrifice, the ones who stand next to me ready to give their life for mine and for my country.”

She also wears her uniform for her family at home in Missouri who pray for her and give her all of the love and support in the world.

“My uniform represents family,” she said, “and I wear it humbled and honored.”

When Miller first began her career in the military, a typical day began with waking up and going for a run around the ship before work. Afterward, she and others make sure their department is ready for the day.

“We’re always doing what we can to advance our knowledge and turn to each other to help make sure everyone is at the top of their game and always striving to be the best to our patients,” said Miller.