Officials honor veterans, their sacrifices

A Veterans Day memorial service was held at 11:11 a.m. Friday at the St. Francois County Courthouse Veterans Memorial.

Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, briefly spoke during the service about the role of veterans throughout the history of the United States.

“Whenever I come to events like this and I try to think about our veterans, I try to put a word on the event and if I was to describe our veterans and describe what they mean to our country, the one word would be ‘sacrifice,’” he said. “They sacrifice so much for you and me to enjoy our liberties and freedoms and all the things that we have today.”

Wright spoke about the sacrifices of the country’s founders and how some of them lost everything they had including their families, and in some cases, their lives.

Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 Commander Chris Morris, who led the ceremony, spoke about fellow veterans.

“For generations, Americans of all races, religions, ethnicity and creed have answered the call from every quarter of our great nation,” he said. “We called them all to defend its freedom and interests.

"It has not been an easy task to earn the ability to be called an American Veteran. It takes great courage and devotion to duty to be willing to sacrifice years of your life and to serve a greater purpose than one’s self — and if necessary — to put yourself in harm’s way and possibly pay the ultimate sacrifice for your comrades and your country.”

Morris spoke about the rewards and disadvantages of being a modern military veteran. He ended by stressing the brotherhood and friendships available from veterans organizations.

“As long as there is an American veteran in need of services, there will always be the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, an AMVETS, an American Legion, Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteer organizations to serve our fellow comrades,” he said.

During the ceremony, Post 5896 Chaplain Joel Meador provided benediction. Featured patriotic music was performed by the Black Knight Marching Band. The colors were presented by the Farmington High School AFJROTC cadets. Nikki King performed the National Anthem and Taps were played by band members Eli Hallock and Isaiah Boyer.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the origin of Veterans Day was the armistice or ceasefire between the Allied nations and Germany that went into effect on at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.

An Act of Congress in 1938 made the holiday Armistice Day in honor of veterans of World War I. The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m. As time went on, veterans service organizations asked that the Act be revised and in 1954, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all conflicts.

Veterans Day is somewhat unique as a federal holiday as other holidays of government closings are moved to Mondays with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Closings for Veterans Day are always on Nov. 11 no matter the day of the week.