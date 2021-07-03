Page proud of time with Army National Guard

When Cap America’s Jon Page was finishing up at Fredericktown High School, he didn’t really know what direction in life he wanted to go.
He ended up enlisting in the Missouri Army National Guard in February of 2001.
He’d always been pretty patriotic, but it was a moment with Mr. Graham, his shop teacher at Fredericktown, which he credits as one of the main reasons he joined.
At a high school girls basketball, he was talking and laughing with his friends during the playing of the National Anthem when Mr. Graham pulled him aside into the hallway and scolded him.
“He was in the military and he said, ‘I had friends die for this for this song and I don't ever want you to talk again,’” Page said. “So it just kind of gave me the respect that you get whenever you're younger. You have a respect — you don't really know why — but you have a respect for that person or that area ... So, Mr. Graham, he was probably one of the main reasons I joined.”
After enlisting, he went to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood and did his advanced individual training there as a heavy equipment operator.
Page joined about seven months before 9/11. When he joined, being deployed was never a thought in his mind.
“I never joined the military to be like, ‘I want to go deploy and go do that,’” he explained. “Because if I did that, I would have joined the regular Army.”
He remembers seeing commercials of National Guard members helping with placing sandbags or helping with crowd control and he thought that wouldn’t be bad.
“Would you have said after I joined him in ’01, I would have been deployed in ’04,” he said. “I would have been like, ‘you're crazy.’ But things happen.”
On 9/11, he was working construction on a site in Farmington. They were listening to the Howard Stern Show on the radio when he mentioned that first tower had been hit.
“I thought it was a joke at first because Howard Stern always plays practical jokes,” he said. “Then a little bit later, he said, the other tower got hit. So we worked the rest of the day and just listened to it.”
When he got home that night, he talked to a few of the guys in his unit.
“We're like, ‘wow, like this is happening,’” he added.
Their unit was put on alert but not yet mobilized.
Brother in arms, brother by marriage
During his time at Fort Leonard Wood, Page was reunited with Fredericktown classmate Marcus Laut.
They were just acquaintances in high school, but became close at Ford Leonard Wood. Laut was a rotation ahead of Page in his training.
“He always made fun of me because he could make phone calls and I couldn’t,” Page said about his time in basic training.
Their friendship grew during their trainings and drills and while riding four-wheelers.
In 2002, he attended Laut’s wedding and met his sister, Sarah.
She had also attended Fredericktown High but was a little older.
“I always make the joke — because she's like, ‘I don't remember you in high school’ — I said, ‘well, you were you were a lot more popular than I was and you didn't have your eyes open very much,’” he added.
Sarah said their families were intertwined before they even met.
“My aunt worked for his family,” she said. “And so Jon, as we look back, had spent some time with my cousins, had been out to her house, (and) had been to the lake house, all of these things. And it's like, wow, we didn't even really know much about each other at that point.”
After her brother’s wedding, they started dating and got married a couple of years later, the day before he and Laut deployed to Iraq.
“The joke was everybody says the first year is the most difficult,” Sarah said. “Well, it is, but he wasn't even here!”
Before deploying, his unit spent a couple of months training at Fort Riley in Kansas, as he says, “to train in the snow for the desert.”
They got a three-day break before leaving for Iraq.
“In those three days, we got married on Valentine's Day 2004 and then I shipped out a day later,” he explained. “So they always say that the hardest year is the first year of marriage. I was gone the first year of marriage, so it was pretty easy.”
Time in Iraq
Page, along with Laut, and the rest of the soldiers with Company A of the 1140th Engineer Battalion were deployed for a year in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
They were a part of Operation Iron Claw.
“If there was a town that needed to be assaulted, we would clear all of the roads leading into this town of IEDs,” he said. “We were one of the first route clearing companies in Iraq at the time.”
The combat engineers would use pieces of equipment called the Meerkat and Buffalo.
“Meerkat was a metal-detecting buggy,” he explained. “If the Meerkat found anything, it would spray paint it. And then the Buffalo would come behind it and had a big arm that would come out. You're inside this big, heavily armored vehicle. They would dig it up, they would try to disarm it as as well as possible. And then they would go put C-4 on it and explode it.”
The heavy equipment operators like Page would follow behind.
“Then if they missed anything, we would find it with the bulldozers and the graders,” he added.
They did this through Nasiriyah, Tallil, and Baghdad.
“We would get pulled off on small, little missions here and there, but for the most part, that's what we did,” he said.
Page said there was a couple of scary incidents where the heavy equipment operators found the bombs.
“There was a couple of our guys that got blown up, but they didn't ever really get hurt,” he added.
One guy from Macon hit one, he said, and a large piece of shrapnel shot up between his legs and through the top, missing him by inches.
On a separate mission called Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Laut was injured, which earned him a Purple Heart. Page was not on assignment with him that day.
Laut was driving a tractor trailer with a piece of equipment on the back when they hit an IED.
“He had some damage to his eye, his hearing, (and) had some shrapnel wounds,” Page said.
Page said he was scared when he found out that Laut had been hit. He wanted to go to the field hospital to see him, but they weren’t able to take him. But they did keep him updated on his recovery until he was able to rejoin the unit.
Another guy from central Missouri in their unit was also injured in the incident.
“Both of those guys got hit pretty hard,” he added. “And ended up, they made full recoveries. Those were the only two guys that got wounded out of our whole 150 people.”
Although no one in their unit died during their deployment, eight soldiers in the First Armored Division died on April 29, 2004. That division was attached to their unit and provided security when they went out on clearing missions.
Part of their job was to stop other vehicles from entering the convoy. They stopped a vehicle that was outfitted with an IED that exploded. Page could feel the explosion in his bulldozer.
“That was the extent of the trauma that we saw,” Page explained. “The hardest part of that whole thing was there were some people from our unit that were dispatched to go, essentially, pick up the pieces. So there was a lot of these guys around here, that that was their job. That day, we had to go and we had to pick up what was left of what happened, put them in a back of a dump truck and drive them home.
“It was just a bad thing to do. But those are the things that we don't ever talk about it amongst ourselves because we know what each other did and we respect what each other did.”
The company was commanded by Capt. James Phillips, from Cape Giradeau.
Page said he knew Phillips was special then, but he has a whole new appreciation now that he worked under others and now that he manages people.
“Imagine yourself with 125 hormone-filled, testosterone-fueled boys that are average from 18 to 25 years old,” he explained. “And they're ready to go out and rip somebody's head off and you're trying to control this and you're trying to get things done. He made it work seamless.”
Sgt. Norman Inman, from Ironton, was their section sergeant.
“He was in charge of just us, our little group of guys,” he said. “He was probably the hardest working man I've ever met. He never let things bother him.”
Community support
Page knows that his experience is the National Guard is different than that of the Army, but he likes the community bond of the National Guard.
“You're taking 150 people from Fredericktown, Farmington, Ironton, Bonne Terre, Desloge — places like that — Ste. Gen, Perryville,” he explained. “And now if something were to happen, it affects that community even worse.”
The shared community made them a closer-knit group.
“I liked it in that aspect that everybody had each other back at all times,” he added.
Sarah said that many of the families already knew each other.
“You played ball together, maybe when you were younger and you had been serving together for some time prior to deployment,” she said. “So those bonds run very deep. They know the same people. They talk about the same things. And so when they’d get care packages or they’d have phone calls home, that information that (they) may get from our side, (they’d) share.”
Page said their unit still has a reunion every year and is close.
“There's only certain people you can talk to that understand what you've been through,” he said.
They community also rallied around to support them and their families during the deployment.
“You had churches, schools, organizations writing you letters and giving you things that it was almost overwhelming because you couldn't you couldn't pay them back enough,” Page said.
When he was home for his two weeks of leave time during his deployment, he stopped to help a lady change her tire. A month later when he was back in Iraq, he received a care package from her.
“That’s the support that we had,” he said. “There's stories like that throughout the entire unit of people doing that. And it just made it a lot easier to get through.”
Sarah and their families had the support of the Family Readiness Group at the Fredericktown Armory while she worried about her husband and her brother.
“Having both of them gone was difficult,” she said. “But they had each other, too, which was kind of cool.”
When their deployment ended, their unit returned home to a hero’s welcome in Bangor, Maine, the first place they landed upon their return to the U.S., and in Fredericktown, where they had a parade.
“It's a very humbling feeling and makes it worth it,” Page said.
Family time
Page got out of National Guard in 2006. During his time, he got to travel to Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Panama, and Alaska. He said he has no regrets about joining.
“I'm extremely proud of what we did and extremely proud of the people that we served with,” he said.
Now he’s balancing family life with work at Cap America, where he is the director of knit operations.
He and Sarah have two boys: Cooper, who is almost 12, and Cole, who is 6.
She also works at Cap America as the vice president of overseas operations.
“Without the military, I might not have met her,” he said.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.