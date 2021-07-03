Page proud of time with Army National Guard

Another guy from central Missouri in their unit was also injured in the incident.

“Both of those guys got hit pretty hard,” he added. “And ended up, they made full recoveries. Those were the only two guys that got wounded out of our whole 150 people.”

Although no one in their unit died during their deployment, eight soldiers in the First Armored Division died on April 29, 2004. That division was attached to their unit and provided security when they went out on clearing missions.

Part of their job was to stop other vehicles from entering the convoy. They stopped a vehicle that was outfitted with an IED that exploded. Page could feel the explosion in his bulldozer.

“That was the extent of the trauma that we saw,” Page explained. “The hardest part of that whole thing was there were some people from our unit that were dispatched to go, essentially, pick up the pieces. So there was a lot of these guys around here, that that was their job. That day, we had to go and we had to pick up what was left of what happened, put them in a back of a dump truck and drive them home.

“It was just a bad thing to do. But those are the things that we don't ever talk about it amongst ourselves because we know what each other did and we respect what each other did.”