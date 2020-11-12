Painted door at VA clinic unveiled

As part of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Doors on Tour program, the chamber unveiled the latest door at the Veteran’s Administration Clinic on W. Columbia Street.

The unveiling coincided with memorials on Veterans Day. Local artist Steve Warren explained the meaning of the items that he painted on both sides of the door.

“It’s to honor the American heroes of the American Armed Forces,” he said. “I tried to create a little scene of each of the branches of the services.

"Everyone is represented on one side. On the other side, I did little tribute to the MIAs and POWs. My wife ran across a really interesting quote by Thomas Jefferson. I think that is a real feature of the other side of the door.”

Warren said that he painted it over a two-week period, from the concept drawing, preparing the door, and painting a little each day and then letting it dry.

The door project began this fall. Painted doors will be put on public display as local artists have been tapped to create unique works of art for businesses throughout the area.