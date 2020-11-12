Painted door at VA clinic unveiled

As part of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Doors on Tour program, the chamber unveiled the latest door at the Veteran’s Administration Clinic on W. Columbia Street.
The unveiling coincided with memorials on Veterans Day. Local artist Steve Warren explained the meaning of the items that he painted on both sides of the door.
“It’s to honor the American heroes of the American Armed Forces,” he said. “I tried to create a little scene of each of the branches of the services.
"Everyone is represented on one side. On the other side, I did little tribute to the MIAs and POWs. My wife ran across a really interesting quote by Thomas Jefferson. I think that is a real feature of the other side of the door.”
Warren said that he painted it over a two-week period, from the concept drawing, preparing the door, and painting a little each day and then letting it dry.
The door project began this fall. Painted doors will be put on public display as local artists have been tapped to create unique works of art for businesses throughout the area.
“We have very talented local artists who are decorating free-standing, solid wood doors,” Candy Hente, executive director of the chamber, said. “They are going to be placed throughout the community and we are hoping that this will create a memorable identity for our community. Steelville has canoes and Chester has Popeye. The doors are for the ‘Doorway to the Parkland.' The tagline for the Farmington Regional Chamber is ‘Over 75 years of opening doors for business.’ Our social media hashtags are #doorway2theparkland, and #openingdoors4business.
“There's going to be something for everyone. The businesses come up with the theme. We try to match the artist expertise with the theme that the business chose. The artists can do any type of art. I told them they have complete creativity and free reign. If they want, they can have decoupage on there or whatever they want to do.”
