 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Bismarck students, teachers honor veterans
0 comments
alert featured

PHOTOS: Bismarck students, teachers honor veterans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck students and teachers honor veterans

The Bismarck School District hosts a drive-through breakfast for veterans on Wednesday. The school normally hosts a sit-down breakfast and music program for Veterans Day but had to improvise this year with the COVID pandemic. Todd Varhalla's American history class helped to hand out the meals. Teachers Kim Bell and Tabatha Crites headed up the team in the kitchen. Elementary school students made cards and colored pictures for the veterans. The district also had a slideshow of pictures collected from students and staff who have family members who have served in the military.

 Nikki Overfelt

The Bismarck School District hosted a drive-through breakfast for veterans on Wednesday.

The school normally hosts a sit-down breakfast and music program for Veterans Day but had to improvise this year with the COVID pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Todd Varhalla's American history class helped to hand out the meals. Teachers Kim Bell and Tabatha Crites headed up the team in the kitchen. Elementary school students made cards and colored pictures for the veterans.

The district also had a slideshow of pictures collected from students and staff who have family members who have served in the military.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Hafner: A proud veteran
Military

Hafner: A proud veteran

There are more than 17 million veterans in the United States. According to the most recent U.S. Census data, about 10% of that total is women.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News