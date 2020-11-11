PHOTOS: Bismarck students, teachers honor veterans

The Bismarck School District hosted a drive-through breakfast for veterans on Wednesday.

The school normally hosts a sit-down breakfast and music program for Veterans Day but had to improvise this year with the COVID pandemic.

Todd Varhalla's American history class helped to hand out the meals. Teachers Kim Bell and Tabatha Crites headed up the team in the kitchen. Elementary school students made cards and colored pictures for the veterans.

The district also had a slideshow of pictures collected from students and staff who have family members who have served in the military.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

