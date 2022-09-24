Rawlins believes in 'veterans helping veterans'

A visible presence in Farmington when it comes to memorializing all who served their country, Jerry Rawlins served in Vietnam as a Navy Seabee.

“The military is our country’s insurance policy,” he said. “It’s to defend all of our country from whomever may want to cause harm to us.”

Growing up three miles from Bismarck, his father’s farm was just on the other side of the county line so Rawlins had to travel 10 miles to school in Caledonia.

“I went the first three years to a one-room country school,” he said. “Then, in the early 1950s, they consolidated all the country schools into the larger schools and I went to Caledonia."

Rawlins joined the Navy in December of 1963 after graduating from high school in May.

"I wanted to be a Seabee. In 1965, my battalion was getting ready to go to Vietnam, I automatically got extended because I didn’t have enough service left to take that tour," he said. "Right after I got extended, they had an opening for a billet of two deep sea divers. I applied for diving school, got accepted and went to San Diego for Second Class diving school. I was qualified in scuba gear, lightweight gear and deep sea gear.”

According to Rawlins, the battalion left in March of 1966 and went to Vietnam and stayed there until October.

“I came back and got out in April 1967 and stayed in California for a year and then came back home in 1968,” he said. “After I came home, I worked construction for a while. I worked at the iron mine at Pilot Knob from when they opened to when they closed.”

In 1975 Rawlins joined the Missouri National Guard and served there for 19 years and retired as first sergeant.

“Then I went into Individual Ready Reserve (IRR), which is really just a name on a roster,” he said. “In any of the Reserve components, you have to have 20 years combination active duty and/or Reserve component so you can draw your pension at age 60. When I retired in 1994, I was 49 years old, but I stayed in the IRR and then joined a reserve unit so I could accumulate more retirement points.”

Active duty again surfaced for Rawlins as he was called up by the Army in September of 2004. He went to Fort Leonard Wood, then to Fort Benning, Georgia and ended up in Iraq.

“I was there from January to June of 2005,” he said. “They figured out how old I was and sent me back to retirement.”

Rawlins was not visible locally as a veteran until the early 1990s. He said that he was simply too busy with work, family and school activities to be involved with veterans organizations.

“In 2000, I really got involved with the Farmington VFW and American Legion,” he said. “A couple of years later I got involved with the Disabled American Veterans.

"I do things like Veterans Day, Memorial Day and POW/MIA services. I am currently the vice commander of the American Legion. I took the job as Building and Grounds chairman of the Legion. That job consists of taking care of the Legion building, the VA Clinic and the grounds. That job is pretty extensive, it involves all the maintenance and upkeep on the clinic. I do a lot of the little things myself.”

Rawlins also belongs to the Bismarck VFW.

“One of the things I like about that is that we have an honors team and I am a part of it," he said. "We go to different cemeteries and perform a service for veterans as requested. So far, the post has done 55 this year. We are down a bit, we generally do 100 a year. We have a food pantry that helps out some people over there.”

Rawlins often assists with flag retirement ceremonies.

“I feel blessed that I am in good enough shape at 76 years old that I can be involved in all of these things,” he said. “My health is good, I have good genetics. My wife takes good care of me, she’s a nurse.

"I’ll continue doing these things. We have a saying: ‘Veterans helping veterans.’ We try to do what we can. There’s some of us getting older and can’t do what they used to, we have a hard time getting younger guys to come in.

“I’m not quitting, but I want to phase out gradually. I am wanting somebody younger to step in and take my place. If I keep going and one day I die, then nobody knows what’s going on. I won’t say that I am burnt out, but I feel like I’ve done my share the last 20 years and I want more involvement and we are getting some. We have a young commander, Chris Morris, at the Farmington VFW and he’s energetic and he’s trying. We have a terrific commander at the Legion, John Kramer.”

Like other groups and organizations, Rawlins is concerned about the future of the American Legion, VFW and other veterans groups.

“We’re all volunteers,” he said. “We volunteer our time to help the organizations which in turn helps the community.

"It’s a struggle. All the veterans organizations' numbers are down and it’s discouraging because the higher the numbers, the more voters we have and the more Congress will listen to us on doing things to help veterans. Years from now, there’s going to be a lot less individual posts than there are now, it’s unfortunate.”