Retired judge attributes his success to the Marine Corps

When asked what country had made the most impact on him while on active duty, Head said, “I’d never seen anything like Hong Kong at the time. I stayed in Kowloon and got out to Hong Kong proper. It was like a James Bond movie or something. I guess the best time that I had in dealing with the locals was either in the Philippines or in Japan."

And what were his thoughts about Vietnam?

"Most of my time in Vietnam was spent on ship," he said. "The lasting impression I have of Vietnam is that I was exposed to Agent Orange and still live with that to this day. Vietnam itself was a country torn, but in my opinion, it wasn’t that much different than the Philippines. There was a lot of strife in the Philippines at the time. You could have picked me up in one and put me in the other and I wouldn’t have known the difference which one I was in."

Head spent 20 months and one day in the Marine Corps. Upon returning home, the reception he received was not a positive one.

“I didn’t recognize Los Angeles, which is where we flew into when we got back," he said. "They told us before we went home to change into civilian clothes.