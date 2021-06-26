Retzer remembers tour in South Korea

He said the first jump of parachuting has many unknowns that come with it, like jumping out of an airplane and not seeing the ground, turning the parachute in the right direction, compensating for the wind, and landing in the right zone and position.

“Let’s just say after doing two of the five required jumps, this was not for me,” he said.

Retzer said that overall, he learned “discipline, authority, more respect for veterans and our flag, my allegiance to our great republic, and teamwork.”

He said, “Probably with every service member, some more than others, will have a lasting effect until the day they die. I think for me, small things like this happen every time the Pledge of Allegiance is given, that I find myself standing at attention with my left hand cuffed to the seam of my pants.”

For Retzer, the transition out of the military was a bit different, but the Air Force had some classes which helped him adequately transition.

“I also think it depends on how long you were in and if you had some war-time experience that would affect the transitioning,” he said. “I also have the support of the VA clinic.”