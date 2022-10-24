Revolutionary War vet honored

Members of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the Revolution gathered earlier this month for a grave marking ceremony at the gravesite of Revolutionary War Veteran and Missouri’s first Speaker of the House James Caldwell.

The grave is located at Parkview Cemetery, just north of Farmington on Weber Road. A local resident and member of the Spirit of the St. Louis Chapter of the SAR, Kevin Hulsey, found the stone while visiting a family member’s grave and shared the information with Marlyn Mauk, a member of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the DAR. Together, they spent a couple of years researching Caldwell.

Caldwell was born in Virginia on July 4, 1763. In the spring of 1778 at the age of 15, Caldwell enlisted in the Virginia Militia to fight in the Revolutionary War as a “substitute” for his father, Samuel Caldwell. His first tour of militia duty was spending 15 days pursuing hostile Indians who had burned Farlow’s fort in Culberson’s Bottom in Virginia, an area now part of Summers County, West Virginia. This campaign was under Captain Archibald Woods. His next tour was a year later in the spring of 1779 where, under the command of Captain Thomas Wright, he was stationed at the home of William Lafferty in about the same area.

In the fall of 1779, he moved to Kentucky (not yet a state, and still a part of Virginia), but returned to Virginia in the spring of 1780. In 1781, Caldwell served again under Woods in the drafted militia in the same area stationed in the home of Thomas Shelton for one month. He served the next month in the same place as a substitute for a Mr. Richards. Later in that year, he served a month in the same area, stationed in the home of William Lacy again and under the command of Woods.

Caldwell had stated that in the fall of 1781, he took up permanent residence near Stanford, Kentucky, and was involved in the “many hard tours that it is out of my power to recollect their duration and date of service” under the famed Colonel William Whitley.

In 1782, Caldwell was drafted and served one month in under Captain John Woods and was stationed at Estell’s Station near what is now Richmond, Kentucky. Caldwell then served another month in the same situation as a substitute for Henry Boyers under the command of Colonel Benjamin Logan.

In the fall of 1782, Caldwell was then drafted again and rendezvoused at Bryan’s Station to serve with company officers Captain Andrew Kinkead, Lieutenant William Young and Ensign John Bryan. The Battalion Commandant was Colonel John Logan and the Regiment Commandant was Benjamin Logan, all serving under the renowned General George Rogers Clark. The company Caldwell was in joined the main army at Cincinnati, Ohio, and marched to Chillicothe, Ohio. Caldwell states they killed 16 warriors and took women and children as prisoners. He spent six weeks on this tour.

After the Revolutionary War, Caldwell was involved in various tours against Native Americans until serving as a company commander in the disastrous “Battle of Pumpkin Fields” on Oct. 22, 1790, in the Northwest Indian War in which Federal Troops and militia engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the Miami Tribe of American Indians, losing 200 men. Caldwell stated that of the 22 of his company, 11 “fell” or were killed and three wounded.

Twenty-two years after signing up to help create a new country with 12 years of off-and-on warfare on the frontier, the warrior settled down and turned politician. Caldwell had married Meeke Perrin in Lincoln County, Kentucky, on Nov. 30, 1786. In 1800, he was elected to the Kentucky General Assembly from Harrison County and served in the legislature until 1807.

In 1810, the Caldwells moved to a farm in Libertyville. At the time, Libertyville was in Ste. Genevieve County, prior to the formation of St. Francois County in 1821. Other members of Caldwell’s family had previously moved to Missouri, including his half-brother Kinkead Caldwell, known as the first settler and a founder of Franklin County whose home is near Washington.

The book, “History of Caldwell and Livingston Counties, Missouri” states that the Territorial Legislature began its session in St. Louis on Dec. 5, 1814, and James Caldwell of Ste. Genevieve County was elected speaker. Kinkead Caldwell was also elected to serve as representative.

In 1820, Caldwell was elected to the first Missouri House of Representatives and was named speaker. In 1822, he was elected to the Missouri State Senate and then lost a reelection bid in 1824 to James Kerr — his son-in-law.

On Nov. 4, 1833 at the age of 70, Caldwell appeared before the County Court of St. Francois County to apply for a Revolutionary War Pension. The application enumerates his service during the Revolutionary War starting at the tender age of 15 as a substitute for his father. In his statement of his Revolution War Service, Caldwell noted that “I was and always considered myself as a minute man ready to march against the enemy whenever they were known to be amongst us during which time I did many hard tours that it is out of my power to recollect their duration and date of service…"

James Caldwell died on Sept. 6, 1836.

Assisting with information about Caldwell were Marlyn Mauk of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the DAR; Kevin Hulsey; C. Leon Harris of revwarapps.org; Travis Trokey, director, Farmington Library; Robert J. Mueller, the State Historical Society of Missouri; Nathan Elwood, administrator-Missouri Legislative Library; Nancy Suthoff, legislator assistant for State Representatives Mike Henderson and Dale Wright; and the research of Arthur B. Caldwell.