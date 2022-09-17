Schoelhamer served 28 years in the Army and would do it all again

As a young man, Army 1st Sgt. Mike Schoelhamer chose to follow in his father’s footsteps by enlisting into the United States Army.

After making the decision, and taking those first steps, he spent the next 28 years serving his country.

Schoelhamer began his career as a finance specialist for four years but the majority of his active duty was spent in signal communications. For 15 years, he had the important job of keeping the lines of communication open. His final 9 years would be served in the Army Recruiting Command.

Schoelhamer said he chose the Army because as a youngster he was motivated by its history as the oldest and largest branch.

When asked why he continued serving for 28 years, Schoelhamer said, he felt a sense of pride in what he was doing.

“Serving the country, I felt like I was doing something,” Schoelhamer said. “It just made me feel good about taking care of people at home. I felt patriotic, I guess.

“Growing up in a patriotic family, I felt drawn to serving in the military and desired to do something meaningful,” Schoelhamer said. “My father served in the US Army in the 1960s, many of my uncles have also served. My uncle Dean was in the Air Force. My uncle Jim was in the Army. My uncle Mike was in the Marines. Then my great uncle Mike, who I got my middle name of Michael from, he fought in the 1940s and died in the Pacific during the battle of Leyte Island in defense of this great nation, earning him a Purple Heart.”

Schoelhamer has also seen an active war zone as he was deployed to Tirana, Albania during the Kosovo Conflict.

The year was 1998-1999, Schoelhamer was stationed in Germany at the time when his battalion received orders to deploy to Albania for Task Force Hawk.

“We rail loaded our equipment from Germany to Tirana and we got on a C130 and flew in,” Schoelhamer said. “We were with the infantry when we first got to Tirana there and set up on the airbase. Then, got out on a perimeter and all that. Tirana is right there next to Kosovo. We went out the wire and went on convoys.”

Schoelhamer said he was only there for maybe six months but that was long enough.

“It wasn’t long at all but it was a pretty serious thing going on at the time,” Schoelhamer said. “I didn’t have to stay as long because with communications you do your thing, get it all set up, make sure it is working 24 hours a day, no hiccups and somebody comes and replaces you.”

Schoelhamer said during his deployments, he was able to see a lot of different cultures and it has opened his eyes to what is going on everywhere.

“I think it made me definitely more knowledgeable to what is going on all around,” Schoelhamer said. “When I was deployed in Bosnia and Kosovo and Albania, third-world countries, you are in Humvees driving along dirt roads with kids running behind us because they are starving.

"It really makes you appreciate what you have back here. It is something that I won’t ever forget. We would throw them some things but it just makes you feel so bad.”

Schoelhamer also spent five years in Germany and 18 months in Korea. During his 28 years, he was also able to experience many different parts of the United States including Fort Lee in Petersburg, Virginia, Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, Fort Leonard Wood in St. Robert, Missouri, Fort Dix near Trenton, New Jersey, Fort Lewis near Marysville, Washington, Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Fort Knox located in Fort Knox, Kentucky, just to name a few.

When asked if he would do it all over again, Schoelhamer gave a resounding “yes.”

“My feeling of service to my country and personal accomplishment will always be with me,” Schoelhamer said.

As a volunteer for Heart & Soul Hospice, Schoelhamer continues to make an impact on his country, his community, and his fellow veterans. Part of his volunteer duties includes presenting/awarding veterans certificates in order to thank them for their service and sacrifices.

“I also like to listen and share stories with them and let them know they will never be forgotten,” Schoelhamer said. “I definitely have a good relation with any veteran.

"You have veterans that have disabilities, PTSD, brain trauma, and just talking to another veteran they understand the lingo and they know that you are a brother in arms or sister in arms. They know that I’ve walked the same ground. It is a common ground that we can relate to and it definitely helps.”

When asked what advice he would give to someone thinking about going into the service, Schoelhamer said to follow your heart and soul.

“Serving in the military is a life-altering decision and what you make of it will determine your success and the positive impact you make,” Schoelhamer said.