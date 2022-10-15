Smith shares military experiences

She might have served five years, six months and 14 days in the military, but they could arguably be the most influential of her life. Through them, said Farmington resident Patti Smith, 69, she learned a vocation, traveled the country, met her husband of 45 years, Dennis … and “grew up.”

“My dad was in the Navy for 23 years,” she said. “Basically, until Dennis retired from the Army, I had spent my entire life involved with the military in some way.”

As a girl, Patti and her family moved semi-regularly, following her dad’s military career.

“My dad was in Vietnam in the beginning, and he flew aircraft off ships and tracked submarines up and down the coast of Vietnam,” she said. “He sent a letter home one time and wanted to know if Mom could pack him a care package with snacks he could put in the pockets of his flight suit, in case he got shot down he could have something to eat. That did not go over well with my mother.”

Born in 1952 in Bonne Terre, she has lived in New Jersey, started school at Midway Island out in the Pacific Ocean, went through first and second grade in Oahu, moved to Millington Naval Air Station outside of Memphis, and then her family put down roots in California, first in San Diego and finally at Lemoore Naval Air Station in the San Joaquin Valley, from which her father retired and where she graduated from high school.

Smith said she knew she didn’t want to go to college, but she didn’t want to stay home, either. So she signed up for the Air Force.

“Being in the military gives you security. You’re gonna get paid. You’ve always got something to wear. And when you first go in, you’re in the barracks so you don’t have to worry about an apartment. You’ve got a place to sleep, and food and clothes,” she said. “So I thought I’d go in and grow up a bit. Try it out. See what happened.”

Medic training was at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. And that’s where the “growing up” went into warp speed.

“I went into medic school at the tail end of Vietnam. Of the 200 people that went through EMT training with me, virtually all of them — except for the females and very few men — went straight to Vietnam,” she said. “While I was there, I was working with some of the guys who came back. It was not fun.

"And I can tell you, I still cannot walk down the (Vietnam Memorial) wall in D.C., and that was a long time ago. Some of the guys I went through school with, didn’t come back.”

Smith said the experience gave her a respect for life “and the fact that you can have your circumstances change very quickly. I don’t take anything for granted. I am grateful every single day for what I have.”

Smith was assigned to Redstone Arsenal in southern Alabama, and she spent time in Germany, where she drove an ambulance “and did the normal ambulance driver EMT stuff … car accidents, anything and everything.”

She met her husband, Dennis, in Denver. They were both assigned to an interagency school at Loughary Air Force Base, which no longer exists. Dennis was in the Army, as was Pattie, who had decided to change branches.

“When it was time for me to re-enlist, there was an abundance of medics, it was at the tail end of Vietnam and they were all coming back,” she said. “So getting promoted was a longshot. You could cross services back then, so I did a very short amount of time in the Army. That way, I could get into a different field and the chances of getting promoted if I stayed in were better and it was more money.

“When I went to sign into the detachment there, Dennis was the one who signed me in.”

They hit it off and their courtship sped along. When Smith was called to Redstone Arsenal, she decided she was going to give Dennis two weeks to call her before making any decisions about the relationship.

“I walk in (at Fort Rucker) and tell the first sergeant who I was, and he looked at me and said, ‘Oh, you’re the one, these are yours,’ because Dennis had a dozen roses waiting on the first sergeant’s desk when I got there,” Smith remembered.

Eventually, they were married.

“At that point in time, the military didn’t make that big of an effort to keep couples together. They’ll tell you, yeah, you can get married, we’ll try to get you within 500 miles of each other,” she said. “And we just didn’t want to do that. Plus, Dennis outranked me, so he made more money than I did. So we opted for me to get out.”

Smith said Dennis’ vocation was a “catch-all,” a 71 Lima providing administrative services to officials, running a post office, writing training manuals, recruiting new enlistees to the Army and entering a wide variety of other occupational adventures.

Protocols had yet to evolve much in the way of accommodating women in the military, Smith said.

“One of my first sergeants, when I signed in, he looked at me and said, ‘You’re the first woman I’ve ever had here, and if I had my way, you would not be here,’” she remembered. “So I literally had to do everything everybody else did, but do it better. Experiencing military life was completely different for a woman. You could put on your uniform and if you were flying from one place to another, people would think you were a stewardess. It was quite different.”

Smith said she has no regrets about leaving the military, although she does wonder what would happen if she’d stayed in, and how far she could have gotten. Still, the perks have been outstanding, she said.

“The military paid for my college degree, paid for Dennis’ degree, and his retirement pay pretty much allows us to live the way we want,” she said. “We have Tricare, we don’t use the VA and we can go to any doctor we want here…

“You make friends in a way that you don’t make friends in a civilian world,” she said. “There are people we’ve known over the years, we could walk into their house now and it would be like we’d never been apart. It’s just a different kind of friendship.”

Smith said she wouldn’t have changed the decision she made back in California after high school graduation.

“If you’re young and silly and don’t know what you want to do with your life, spending a little time growing up in the military is worth it,” she said.