Store aims to support those who served

With the passing of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Williams spoke about where he was and what he was doing at the time of the attacks. He was working in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“Our office was in the flight path for the airport,” he said. “It got awfully quiet that day and for some time afterwards.

"When 9/11 happened, I was at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. We took care of their internet service. You talk about a place tightening up and locking down. We had security clearance and everything else, but they ran us out in a heartbeat. Because of my attachment with the Navy — and that was amplified by working on the air base — that drove it home even more.”

Williams spoke about some things that his organization has done for veterans and their families in their time of need. He points to a picture hanging in the window of a Navy sailor with local ties who died while in the service.

“That young Navy corpsman that died — his family has a Navy flag," he said. "It came from here. It cost them nothing.

"There’s a guy that is a Vietnam vet and was wounded, he was trying to get challenge coins. Every time he would order them, he would get 1971-75, and he was over there in 1966. I found them for him and got them.